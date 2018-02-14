Natural Gas Heading More Lower!

First of all, I welcome all the readers here who are giving their precious time in reading my post. There are many well reputed authors like HFIR, Bluegold Research team, Andrew Hecht, Richard Zeits, Robert Boslego and many more, who provides a great analysis of fundamentals which runs natural gas futures. They all put their thoughts by the way of graphs, tables, data etc. and then try to correlate them all so as to guide us which way the market may go. I also read their article and get benefited always. I sincerely thank them all for writing such a great articles. Actually, there are innumerable factors which affect a market. My this blog is simply for those who wants to know the clear direction of the market. I agree that it is not a kid's job to say anything about the market. To be very clear for all my loved traders, I am an informed trader who keeps an eye on all factors which runs the market. You will also agree with me that an analyst who is having all correct data of this market has been proved wrong many times by the market itself. I shall just provide my insights about where this market is going. I may not explain logic of my call. I analyse the things at my own level and try to interpret the outcome in a nutshell in the form of where the market is going. Sometimes, I may also go wrong. But overall and many times, you will find me more correct than others who are selling their analysis without a definite conclusion.

I give my calls in two segments i.e. natural gas market and crude oil.

Now time for my thoughts:

Crude oil futures: Crude oil futures at the time of writing is 58.80 dollar per barrel. My analysis points that crude is likely to fall more. My call is crude is heading toward 55.00 dollar per barrel and then towards 52.00 and even 50.00 is also possible.

Natural gas futures: I think natural gas futures will see much volatility again this month. Higher side cap will be around 2.850, and lower side will be 2.250. Volatility means sudden upward and downside movement in this market. So, if we get price around 2.850, we should put a sell and if price goes 2.250 we can buy natural gas futures with minimum risks.

I am at present more convinced in falling of crude oil compared to falling of natural gas futures.