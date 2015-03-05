Josh Abernathy Fraud Charges

Joshua Ray Abernathy Accused of Stealing Approximately $1.3 Million From Victims

Josh Abernathy, an investment professional in Norfolk, Virginia, was charged with mail fraud and charged with conducting an unlawful monetary transaction in U.S. federal court, according to documents reviewed by the investor right attorneys Alan Rosca and Joe Peiffer.

Josh Abernathy's Omega Investment Group Was a Fraud, Prosecutors Charged

Abernathy owned and controlled his own investing company, Omega Investment Group ("Omega"). Through Omega, Abernathy claimed he could guarantee returns as high as 10 to 20 percent. However, it was a fraud, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's office and reviewed by attorneys Alan Rosca and Joe Peiffer.

Abernathy gained the trust of his clients, including single-mothers and widows, who gave Abernathy their hard earned money to invest, according to court documents. However, Abernathy pocketed most of their money and provided his clients with fraudulent statements that concealed his theft, according to court documents.

Abernathy is accused of stealing approximately $1.3 million from 14 of his clients, many of whom live in Virginia and Texas, according to court documents.

Joshua Abernathy, Omega Investment Group Investigated by Investor Right Lawyers

