52 Week High on RVBD

Jun. 01, 2009 11:05 AM ETRVBD
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital's Blog
Marketplace
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Long/Short Equity, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Deep Value

Contributor Since 2008

Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Not seeing this on many stocks even after the runup in the markets. Around 50 today so far on the NASDAQ so its impressive for any stock that can manage it. RVBD continues to be one of our favorites.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.