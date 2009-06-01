52 Week High on RVBD

Long/Short Equity, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Deep Value

Contributor Since 2008

Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.





Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.

Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:





Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital