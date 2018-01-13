Recent Buy Signals

The buy signals given in the article "A New Stock Market Indictaor" thus far corroborated.

In my Seeking Alpha article "A New Stock Market Indicator" I wrote that a buy signal was given on January 5, 2018. The SPY closed that day at 273.42.

On January 12, 2018, the SPY closed at 277.92. Its been only a week though.

The indicator gave another buy signal on January 12, 2018. The stocks that comprise the indicator are Apple, T-Mobile, Google, Johnson and Johnson, Pepsi, Paychex, JP Morgan Chase, Charles Schwab, Visa, Transunion, Allstate, and SPY. Of these twelve stocks, ten closed up for the day. The stocks that closed down for the day were T-Mobile and Transunion. When at least 10 of the 12 stocks in the portfolio close up at the end of the trading day, a buy signal is given.