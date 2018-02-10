Assorted Comments On Visa And SPY

I bought Visa stock a few days ago, in keeping with the theory presented in my blog article "How To Buy Visa". Visa is still below it 20 day moving average. Visa's stock price is lower now than when I bought it, but its not too bad. I feel comfortable with this purchase.

I bought SPY shares on 1/18/2018. Those shares are down 6.91% as of the close this past Friday. My Seeking Alpha article "A New Stock Market Indicator" proposed an indicator as to when to buy the SPY. It gave various buy signals this past Oct, Nov, December, and January. I acted on some of them. Some of those shares were sold before the current market correction.

The SPY shares that were bought in 2017 are still (slightly) up.

In my Seeking Alpha article, I wondered for how long the Buy signals given by the indicator were good for. Those signals--including the 1/17/2018 signal--seem to be good for two to three weeks. It might turn out that these signals might be good for a longer period--the market might close one year higher after the buy signal was given.

At the market close 2/9/2018, the indicator gave another Buy signal for the SPY. All the stocks that comprise the indicator closed up. We should see a rising SPY for the coming 2-3 weeks, if this indicator is indeed effective.