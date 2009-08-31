FASB - TOXIC ASSET SCAM CONTINUES

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) - Responding to concerns from investors, a key accounting regulator on Monday proposed requiring financial institutions to disclose more information about how banks and other corporations value illiquid assets.

The Financial Accounting Standards Board proposed new transparency rules that match up with the agency's controversial April 2 measure that gives financial institutions and other corporations more flexibility in valuing illiquid mortgage assets that may have long-term value. See full story.

That guidance, which was approved after pressure from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, contributed to boosting bank operating profits by altering so called mark-to-market or "fair value" rules by allowing banks and their auditors to use "significant judgment" when valuing the illiquid assets such as toxic mortgage securities.

However, the new FASB disclosure proposal seeks to require corporations to provide a range of valuations for their most illiquid assets. The proposal seeks to have banks and corporations provide separate information for different classes of assets and liabilities based on risk.

"A number of constituents have recommended that [FASB] improve disclosures about fair value measurements. [FASB] believes that the increased transparency resulting from the proposed disclosures would benefit financial statement users," said FASB Chairman Robert Herz. "We encourage constituents to review the proposal and provide comments on whether they believe it would accomplish this goal in a cost-beneficial manner."

Interested banks, investors and others can comment on the proposal by Oct. 12, with any adopted regulation taking effect after March 15.

The proposal would require corporations to provide additional information about why they are changing their classification of a significant amount of securities from an illiquid category to a more liquid one.

At issue are FASB rules that break down securities into three categories: Level 1, which are liquid assets that can be identified based on market prices; level 2, which need to be compared to similarly valued assets and Level 3, which are illiquid and need to be valued based on complicated mathematic scenarios.

The 19 largest financial institutions in the U.S., which have received billions in bailout dollars and are under special scrutiny by federal regulators categorize a significant amount of their assets as Level 3 assets.

The FASB disclosure proposal would seek to have corporations provide information about how Level 3 securities would be affected based on "reasonably possible" alternative market scenarios.

Ronald D. Orol is a MarketWatch reporter, based in Washington.