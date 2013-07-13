MREITs Set To Outperform - NLY, AGNC, TWO

I'm not a big REIT guy and hence an Instablog post instead of a full article.

But the MREITs are pretty easy to analyze since you know what managment's objectives and motivations are with respect to absolute profit maximization.

Hence, looking at MREITs on a book-value mean reversion basis is as good as any in terms of determining cheapness vs. richness.

On that front, there can be little doubt that current valuations on MREITs are the best we've seen in some time.

Using the gold standard, Annaly (NYSE:NLY), as a reference point, we see the following:

If history repeats itself, this could be a good time to buy the MREITs.

Disclosure: I am long TWO.