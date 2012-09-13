MVTG A Great Trading Option At The Current Price With A Lot Of New Business.

$MVTG has great odds to run 50%+ after the stock broke out to $.15 on good news.

$MVTG is definitely a stock you have to have on watch. The company's website can be found here http://www.mantraenergy.com/

About Mantra Energy Alternatives:

Mantra Energy Alternatives Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mantra Venture Group Ltd. Its mission is to become the world leader in production of high value, carbon negative chemicals and fuels. Mantra's ERC system will reduce the problem greenhouse gas CO2 and convert it into a series of valuable chemicals, a form of carbon capture and recycling (NYSE:CCR). There are currently 27 billion metric tons of CO2 emitted annually from fossil fuel combustion, providing an inexhaustible supply of feedstock. The first product is formic acid (HCOOH), which commands a market of approximately USD $1 billion. Here is the recent news - http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=mvtg&ql=1 and the CHART showing the new HIGH Breakout http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=mvtg