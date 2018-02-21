ATC Brokers Introduces PAMM Plus Technology: All-In-One Solution For Money Managers

The smart logic employed by PAMM Plus software detects any changes made to client funds upon placement of the order.

ATC Brokers – The FCA regulated and premier brokerage firm, ATC Brokers introduced today the PAMM Plus technology.

The software solution overcomes traditional MAM and PAMM limitations. Also, it allows money managers to execute trades, and manage multiple clients through one master account with multi-currency capabilities.

“Our firm continues to implement innovative technology within the industry,” said Jack Manoukian, Co-Founder of ATC Brokers. “We believe that the PAMM Plus addition to our product line reinforces our commitment to providing clients with software that enhances their trading experience.”



An All-in-One Solution for Money Managers

Described as an “innovative, all-in-one, multi-account manager software system” what makes PAMM Plus so intriguing is its ability to easily allow foreign exchange money managers to not only execute trades, but also to manage multiple clients through a single master account, incorporating multi-currency capabilities.

PAMM Plus Uses Smart Logic for Position Allocation‎

The smart logic employed by PAMM Plus software detects any changes made to client funds upon placement of the order. In addition, PAMM Plus’ highly advanced back office portal gives money managers immediate access to tracking and monitoring of account activity, trade execution, real-time multi-layer payouts, and reporting.

Built inside a powerful ECN engine, ATC Brokers’ PAMM Plus technology allows account holders to:

Be able to adjust participation levels;

Ability to set stop equity loss limits;

Unsubscribe or Subscribe immediately during market hours without affecting other participants;

In as swiftly manner send one batch order to liquidity providers, and one price is allocated to all participants in real time.

