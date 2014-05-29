Companies That Help Consumers Find The Right Deals Are A Win For Investors In The Long Run!

Putting consumers first means putting their wallets first. Companies that do this win because consumers win along with their pocket books. Investors can win too by taking positions in companies that have this path of execution.

Most consumers today use mobile devices. Companies that enable them to find the right deals when it comes to restaurants, cars or items in general, while on the go, remain important and paramount to their success. Here are a few companies, with descriptions of their mobile apps and strategies, that are executing in mobile in unique and powerful ways today while also affording their shareholders a good return on investment as we live in a more mobile world everyday:

Restaurants

LiveDeal (NASDAQ:LIVE) [mobile app link] "LiveDeal is the world's first deal engine-a real-time, online marketplace that connects you with local restaurants that are offering deals right now. Offers found on LiveDeal are all limited-time offers happening at that moment, or 'live'. Find exclusive deals and redeem them at your favorite local restaurant instantly. Take advantage of promotions and specials that are designed to entice you into local establishments. We help you save today and everyday."

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) [mobile app link] "Groupon delivers unbeatable deals for 50-70% off the best stuff to do, see, eat, and buy in more than 500 cities located mostly on earth. Download the Groupon app to start saving on everything you're looking for-from right next door to across the globe. Whether you're shopping for the latest fashion trends, craving a new restaurant in town, or spending work meetings daydreaming about tropical travel, a daily replenishment of deals delivers all the discounts you like. Every deal is available to use immediately, so you're never more than a few taps away from a relaxing massage, tickets to the night's hottest event, or a chance to eat a whole pizza by yourself. With the Groupon iOS app, you can:

• Buy and redeem Groupon deals directly from your iOS device.

• Track your purchased vouchers by location and expiration date.

• Save ink and avoid traumatic paper cuts by never printing another voucher or clipping another coupon.

• Instantly redeem vouchers for on-demand deals on food, fun, fashion, and wellness.

• Use Groupon Goods to enjoy low prices without settling for bargain products.

• Collect the fanciest hotel shampoos or travel to exotic destinations with Groupon Getaways.

• Get in the spirit of the season shopping fun, themed collections for holidays and events our calendars say are important.

• Share Groupon deals with friends, family, and fiscally responsible robots via social media.

Put down the coupon book and pick up the Groupon iOS app-your ticket to explore the best each city has to offer at savings of up to 70% off."

Autos

True Car (NASDAQ:TRUE) [mobile app link] "TrueCar helps buyers save an average of $3,046 off MSRP. Never overpay for a new car. Receive a hassle-free experience. TrueCar was created to make the car-buying experience simple and fair. When you select your desired car, colors, options and incentives, we provide you with competing dealer offers from our trusted network of over 7,900 TrueCar Certified Dealers. From there, you'll get a certificate that guarantees your savings and connects you with local dealer representatives from our network who will provide you with a hassle-free buying experience. Once you arrive at a TrueCar Certified Dealer, we help you get the TrueCar Price for any new car on the lot. We provide the most reliable, accurate, and transparent view into what others are paying for similar vehicles in your local area. TrueCar Certified Dealers set prices based on the same data we show to you.

• 97% of TrueCar users who purchased a car from a Certified Dealer would recommend to others.

• Over 1,200,000 cars sold by TrueCar Certified Dealers to our members.

• Members buying with TrueCar have saved over $1 billion off MSRP.

• TrueCar is a free service - get started with our research tools right away, and when you are ready, provide some basic contact information to contact TrueCar Certified Dealers and receive your Guaranteed Savings Certificates."

Chancellor Groups (OTCPK:CHAG), Fuelist [mobile app link] "Classic cars and motorcycles are becoming more popular by the minute. Putting a reasonable, up-to-date value on these vintage vehicles used to take hours of research. Now, Fuelist mobile lets you know the details of verified transactions for many makes and models, including pictures and exactly what was paid. Not sure if you should buy a 1969 Camaro or 1965 Mustang? Fuelist data can help you decide by allowing you to see pricing trends. If you are not sure what your Volvo P1800 or Porsche 911 is worth, Fuelist can show you where the current market is.

Fuelist mobile app puts the power of 100,000's of verified sales in the palm of your hand to help you find good deals or get the best price. Whether your interests are in Ferrari or Ford, Fuelist has you covered."

Ebay Motors (NASDAQ:EBAY) [moibile app link] "The eBay Motors marketplace is now in your pocket. The eBay Motors app lets you easily browse and shop for the vehicles you want and the vehicle parts and accessories you need, all within an optimized buying experience for the Motors enthusiast. Feature Highlights:

•Full screen photos for any item - just turn your phone on its side

•Quickly search for cars, motorcycles, or parts by Make, Model, and Year

•Easily contact sellers to get more information or to arrange a vehicle purchase

•Garage features lets you store information about your vehicles

•Videos section with our original weekly videos series the World's Fastest Car Show

•Parts compatibility with all cars, including ones in your garage

•Scan VIN to pre-fill the Garage with your vehicle details

•Use Dream Vehicles to save a search for the car or motorcycle you've always wanted

•Search and refine features to find the perfect vehicle or parts you need

•Customizable Featured Gallery showing the listings you want to see

•View all eBay activity in your My eBay

Create your own custom Garage by scanning the VIN barcode on your vehicles and the app will pre-fill out and store the details. By creating your Garage, this will make it easy to search for the parts & accessories made to fit your particular vehicle.

Fantasizing about owning your dream car? You may not have to dream for long as eBay Motors has the best prices on vehicles. Create a Dream Vehicle in the Garage to easily search for your next ride."

Items in General

Priceline (PCLN) [mobile app link] "The essential Priceline Hotels, Flights, and Cars app will save you big money when you book. Then it will keep ahead of the game when you're en route. Rated by Travel+Leisure (and The Negotiator himself) as a Top App for travel deals! Choose from over 300,000 hotels and thousands of flights, then rest your head knowing that you saved some serious coin. Save Time. Save Money.

• No bidding? No problem. Save up to 55% on Express Deals Hotels (now available for Flights too!) ...or become a Negotiator and Name Your Own Price (NYSE:R) to save up to 60%

• Sign-in to save time and view all your Priceline itineraries at home or on-the-go

Hotel Rooms

• Swiftly find huge deals from 300,000+ hotels on sale every day

• Browse photos and guest reviews from fellow deal finders

• Filter by Popularity, Price, Star Level, Location, and even hotel amenities

• Exclusive Tonight-Only® Deals for same day reservations

• Draw your search area right on the map (available on iPad)

Flights

• Find the flight that's right, to anywhere on the globe, domestic and international.

• Express Deals for flights. Get all the benefits of steep discounts without the bidding.

• Sort by Price, Duration, Airline, and Departure Time.

• Feeling adventurous? Try Explore (available on iPad) and search flights to popular Priceline destinations.

Rental Cars

• Enjoy iPhone-exclusive discounts on rental cars. Be patient wise deal maker, Rental Cars are coming to the iPad App soon.

• Search thousands of cars near your airport of choice

• Name Your Own Price (R) and save up to 40%"

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) [mobile app link] "The Overstock.com Mobile App allows iOS users to easily search, browse, select, and purchase every item that is available on the Overstock.com traditional website, with the added convenience of being in the palm of your hand. With a few finger taps, shoppers can buy name-brand products at prices up to 70% off, while still enjoying the same, simple, experience they are used to and access to our award-winning customer care team. The Overstock.com App also includes a daily Lott-O game that allows customers the chance to win exclusive discounts towards their purchases. Shop all the Overstock.com Stores:

Furniture

Home and Garden

Bedding & Bath

Clothing

Shoes

Jewelry

Watches

Electronics

Sports

Books, Music, DVD's and Games

Health & Beauty

Luggage

Gifts & Flowers

Food & Wine

Crafts & Sewing

Office

Baby

Pets

Toys & Hobbies

Musical Instruments

Gift Cards

Worldstock"

Conclusion:

If consumers are enjoying healthy returns it can also be said that those investing in these companies can expect healthy future returns to their portfolios as well!

Disclosure: I am long LIVE, TRUE, CHAG, PCLN.