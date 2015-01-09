Eastside Distilling, Inc. Raises $2,205,000 Through Private Placement

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (OTCQB: ESDI), a company engaged in the production of small-batch, handcrafted premium spirits, has successfully raised gross proceeds of around $2,205,000 through a private placement of its shares, the company revealed in a press statement on Monday.

According the statement, the company has successfully completed the private placement through the sale of 5,512,500 shares of its common stock to select institutional and accredited investors at a price of $0.40 per share.

The statement added that the placement was offered to accredited investors "in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933."

The funds will be used by the company for the development of its new production headquarters, and to cover current debts, marketing initiatives, and operational costs.

The placement was indicative of Eastside Distilling, Inc.'s steady growth since it has scaled its business this year and increased its production volume and scope.

Also, in harmony with its expansion plans, the company recently opened Oregon's first customer tasting experience retail store located in a mall. The store is situated at the Clackamas Town Center mall in Happy Valley, some 10 miles southwest of downtown Portland.

"As one of the most visited malls in the Portland region, Clackamas Town Center is an ideal location for Eastside's beautifully appointed spirit tasting room," said North Clackamas County Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Angela Fox, on the sidelines of the store's launch last December 17.

"Eastside's selection of this location reflects the growing strength of our local economy and how it continues to attract some of Oregon's most forward-thinking entrepreneurs," she added.

Commissioner Marvin Révoal of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) also had nice things to say about the concept store: "When we think about innovation, this is what it's all about. I applaud Eastside Distilling for creating new ways to improve the buying experience."

"Given the positive feedback we've received at our Clackamas store, it appears our customers have really appreciated our products and the environment we've created. Based on this response, we are now evaluating plans to introduce this concept to other locations," Steven Earles, CEO of Eastside Distilling, said in a separate statement.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. was established in 2009 and is among the top premium spirit makers on Southeast Portland's famed Distillery Row. Aside from making its products available at its show room on Distillery Row, the company has tapped distributors across Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Tennessee, South Carolina and Wisconsin to sell its products.

The company has gained accolades from American institutions for its innovative product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, and infused whiskeys.

The company offers its stocks over the counter and is valued at $80 million. Its stocks closed at $2.05 on Wednesday.

Source:

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/eastside-distilling-completes-2-2-172415353.html

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/eastside-distilling-opens-oregons-first-140000202.html