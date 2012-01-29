Why You Should Buy Pro Elite ( PELE ) ?

ProElite, Inc.(Public, PINK:PELE)

ProElite, Inc. (ProElite), formerly Real Sport, Inc. and its subsidiaries (Real Sport), produce and promote live mixed martial arts fighting (MMA) events and operate a social networking Website focused on MMA. The Company also has wholly owned operating subsidiaries, King of the Cage, Inc., Mixed Martial Arts Promotions Ltd., and Mixed Martial Arts Productions Ltd., promoting live MMA events in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Online Winners Sdn. Bhd., in Malaysia for the purposes of hiring computer programming employees to support the Company's Website. In February 2009, ProElite announced the sale of a portion of its EliteXC assets to Strikeforce. In June 2011, the Company was acquired by Stratus Media Group, Inc.

Stratus Media Group, Inc. (OTCBB:SMDI), a live entertainment company, announced today that it has concluded its acquisition of ProElite, Inc. (PK:PELE), an entertainment and media company involved in the development, production, and promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA). Stratus now owns ninety five percent of ProElite.

."This acquisition provides the resources and abilities ProElite needs in order to focus on strengthening and repositioning its world class MMA fighting platform in addition to the brand itself," stated Paul Feller, President and CEO of Stratus. "Under the new SMDI Action Sports Vertical, ProElite is launching a series of MMA events that will bring a new vitality to the business of MMA and reestablish ProElite as a leading international MMA organization."

Founded in 2006, and running its first show in February 2007, ProElite quickly became one of the most visible brands in mixed martial arts globally. ProElite holds the record for highest ratings of an MMA event on a network telecast. The company maintains its ownership stakes in South Korean-based Spirit MC and British based Cage Rage. ProElite's event strategy will continue its focus in both domestic and international markets, welcoming fighters across all weight classes to prove themselves in the cage. Details of ProElite's upcoming events schedule, fight card, and management team will soon be announced.

Based in Los Angeles, California, ProElite is a significant stake holder in Spirit MC in South Korea and U.K. based Cage Rage MMA Organization. Founded in 2006, ProElite holds the record for highest ratings for a major network telecast of an MMA event and showcases live international MMA fight events where leading and promising up-and-coming MMA Fighters compete in the ring.

STRATUS MEDIA GROUP, INC.

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with offices in Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Geneva, Switzerland; and Perugia, Italy, Stratus Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB:SMDI) is an owner, operator, producer, and marketer of live entertainment events. In addition, the company owns Stratus Rewards Visa White Card, an ultra-exclusive consumer rewards marketing and redemption program, providing premium redemption benefits to members in the form of VIP event access, luxury trips, private

today announces its next step in mixed martial arts (MMA) with a fight in Oahu, Hawaii on Saturday, August 27th.

The chosen venue is the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Waikiki, the world-famous beach resort destination, marking the third time ProElite will bring its MMA event to the Arena.

The August event is ProElite's first under the new ownership of Stratus Media Group Inc. /quotes/zigman/518674 SMDI -14.29% . Stratus Media Group recently closed the acquisition of 95% of ProElite.

"The timing could not be better!" said T.Jay Thompson, Vice President of ProElite Fight Operations. "MMA continues to see solid growth and has achieved mainstream acceptance across all visual media platforms in the last few years. It still has plenty of time to mature in the sporting arena."

Proelite bringing MMA stars to Hawaii in August

A familiar name in the realm of mixed martial arts is looking to reboot as a major player in the MMA game and looking to do so right here in the islands.

Proelite, the parent company of former MMA organization Elite XC has been revived by a new investment team and will stage an event August 27 at the Blaisdell, an event that could feature some heavy hitters.

Proelite fighting's director of MMA operations TJ Thompson, once owner of the Icon Sport organization centered here in Hawaii confirmed with KHON2 today that a contract has been signed and former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski will be among the headliners of the August 27 fight card.

Meanwhile, sources have told KHON2 that Maui native and UFC veteran middleweight, Kendall Grove is in negotiations with Proelite to also appear on the card Thompson neither confirmed nor denied that claim.

This new version of Proelite is hoping to provide an alternative to the UFC as Strikeforce once was, prior to being purchased by the UFC's parent company.

