Market Neutral Portfolio - Out-Of-Sample Results.

Market Neutral Portfolio is my personal core 25-position stock portfolio. It is composed of 5 sub-models, some of which are sector-oriented. Each sub-model holds 5 stocks based on filters and rankings using quantitative valuation and quality factors. It was originally designed to be combined with a variable short position in the S&P 500 through a leveraged inverse ETF, hence its name. However, it is not recommended having it 100% hedged all the time. I calculate performance from real holdings only every 6 months for the whole portfolio. The Market Neutral Portfolio without hedge returned about 22% in 2017. I will provide here in-sample and out-of-sample simulations of sub-models. This may be slightly different from the real holdings performance because I sometimes make discretionary decisions, for example when the 5th sub-model (on all sectors) selects a stock that is already selected in another sub-model, or after a takeover announcement, or in other specific situations. When I make a discretionary decision, it is not completely discretionary: I discard a stock and take the next one in the sub-model’s ranking system.

The sub-models have gone through 2 revisions since 2014. All models had minor revisions in December 2015 after the 1st year. The Cyclical2 model had a major one in December 2016 after 2 years of negative performance, a heavy drag for the rest of the portfolio and a clue that this sub-model was unwillingly overfitted. Simulations below are on the latest versions and each one is split in 2 parts: before its last revision (in-sample) and after it (out-of-sample). Benchmarks are sector ETFs for sector-oriented models. All models are rebalanced weekly, trading costs are not included.

Defensive1: 5 S&P 500 stocks in Consumer Staples

In-sample (1999-2015):

Out-of sample (since 1/1/2016):

YTD performance on 3/8/2018: -3.8% (XLP -4.4%)

Defensive2: 5 Russell 1000 stocks in Healthcare

In-sample (1999-2015):

Out-of sample (since 1/1/2016):

YTD performance on 3/8/2018: +3.6% (XLV +2.4%)

Cyclical1: 5 Russell 3000 stocks in Tech and Telecom

In-sample (1999-2015):

Out-of sample (since 1/1/2016):

YTD performance on 3/8/2018: +4.3% (XLK +7.5%)

Cyclical2: 5 Russell 1000 stocks in various sectors except the previous ones



In-sample (1999-2016):

Out-of sample (since 1/1/2017):

YTD performance on 3/8/2018: -5.5% (SPY +2.7%)

SP500GV: 5 S&P 500 stocks in all sectors

In-sample (1999-2015):

Out-of sample (since 1/1/2016):

YTD performance on 3/8/2018: +14% (SPY +2.7%)

All sub-models beat their benchmarks out-of-sample, excepted Cyclical2. Cyclical2 is also the worst performing sub-model in the recent period. However I still keep it for 3 reasons: first, its out-of-sample period is the shortest one, second it is a volatile and cyclical model, third it was the best when I backtested all my models out-of-sample on the Canadian stock market (click here to read). Some logical diversification is needed and it is often a mistake to bet too much on what has worked the best in a recent period.



Data and charts provided by portfolio123
























