VIX Trading Signals Survived The 2/5/18 Blow-Out And Evolved To Adapt

The topic discussed here is not related to my private Seeking Alpha service Quantitative Risk & Value. Past performance, real or simulated, is not a guarantee of future returns. I am not a RIA and this is not investment advice. My services and model portfolios are for informational purposes.

VIX Trading Signals follow 2 models: Hedged Model and Trend Model. The service started in December 2013. Until February 2018, Signals have been explicit buy and sell signals of ETNs and ETFs, among them XIV, SVXY and ZIV. After the exceptional VIX spike of 2/5/2018 afternoon, XIV has been terminated and SVXY leveraging factor has been changed. Both products have lost more than 85% overnight. Subscribers following strictly the signals have avoided XIV/SVXY blow-out: the Trend Model sold XIV on 1/22, and the Hedged Model just on 2/5 at opening.

After these events, the service has been adapted to offer more flexibility about products and risk management. Basically, the 2 models of VIX Trading Signals have a small number of states. Holdings correspond to these states. An implementation is a relation states/holdings. It sounds abstract, but it should be clear after explanations and examples.

The Hedged Model is binary, it has only two states:

INVESTED (previously 50% long SVXY, 50% long TMF)

CASH.

The Trend Model has 5 states:

SHORT VOLATILITY AGGRESSIVE (previously long SVXY)

SHORT VOLATILITY MODERATE (previously long ZIV)

LONG T-BONDS (previously long TMF)

SHORT T-BONDS (previously long TMV)

CASH

Adding this abstract level of “states” allows to adapt the strategy to one’s risk profile, market conditions, existing (and possibly changing or disappearing) products.

Examples of possible variations in implementation:

- One may decide that SHORT VOLATILITY AGGRESSIVE and SHORT VOLATILITY MODERATE correspond to the same holding ZIV because it suits one’s risk tolerance. MODERATE and AGGRESSIVE may possibly be nuanced with position size.

- One may decide that LONG T-BONDS corresponds to long UBT or long TLT instead of previously long TMF, because a 3x leveraged bond ETF in a rising rate environment has a significant negative bias.

- One may decide to decrease position sizes for any reasons: short volatility positions when VIX is extremely low (which implies a higher risk), or bond positions when rates are rising sharply. Backtesting is not a silver bullet, especially when some market conditions have never been met in historical data.

Here is an example of states posted in a weekly update:

VIX Trading State Hedged Model INVESTED Trend Model SHORT VOLATILITY MODERATE

Below are backtests of a few implementations from 5/1/2009 to 2/27/2018. Transaction costs are not included.

Hedged Model with INVESTED = 50% long TMF + 50% short VXX:

Please note that I don’t recommend short-selling for individual investors and I would not do it myself. The cost of selling short (share borrowing rate, margin cost) is not taken into account. Margin is not used on rebalancing days (leverage reset to 1), but it is necessary intra-week.

Hedged Model with INVESTED = 50% long UBT + 50% long ZIV:

Trend Model with SHORT VOLATILITY AGGRESSIVE= short VXX, SHORT VOLATILITY MODERATE= short VXZ, LONG T-BONDS= short TBT, SHORT T-BONDS= short UBT:

This backtest looks amazing, but this is an extremely risky “full short” implementation. I don’t recommend short-selling and I would not do it myself. The cost of selling short (share borrowing rate, margin cost) is not taken into account. Margin is not used on rebalancing days (leverage reset to 1), but it is necessary intra-week.

Trend Model with SHORT VOLATILITY AGGRESSIVE= SHORT VOLATILITY MODERATE= long ZIV, LONG T-BONDS= long UBT, SHORT T-BONDS= long TBT:

Other variants are possible, but I cannot produce personalized backtests on-demand. Backtests with SVXY using the new leveraging factor are not possible at this time. It is like a brand new product. Moreover, the definitive change is still subject to regulatory approval when I write this. Here is my answer to a subscriber about the new SVXY:



There is no equivalent product that I can backtest, the synthetic price series doesn't exist, even if I try to calculate one, I will not be able to inject it in a P123 simulation, and the leveraging factor change cannot be considered definitive: it must be approved by regulators. So here we are. What I can tell you is that doubling the position size will result in the same exposure to the underlying, but obviously not in the same return in percentage of capital.

The difference between the "aggressive" and the "moderate" states has something to do with the (inverse) relative strength of VXX vs. VXZ, so it indirectly takes into account the price action and the contango spread between the short-term and mid-term VIX Futures indexes. Therefore, SVXY, even with a reduced leverage, *might* be a better choice than ZIV in "aggressive" state. But not sure.

VIX Trading is for professional or seasoned investors used to the psychological and technical challenges of trading, able to evaluate their risk tolerance, size their positions accordingly, and access to a low-cost broker. Our backtests have no stops. Because of the inherent risk of the products, it may be reasonable to set trailing stops between 10% and 15%. A stop loss is not a guarantee of maximum loss if a large gap happens. Stops may harm the performance. If « big news » with uncertain outcome and a possible negative impact is expected one day, it may be better to go in cash for the day or the week. These strategies are designed to profit by normal market conditions, not exceptional events.

Data and charts provided by portfolio123.