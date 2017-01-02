United Technologies Can Take Your Portfolio Income To The Top Floor

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is a diversified global industrial. It has strong brands, and a highly profitable business model.

In addition, United Technologies generates strong cash flow, which it uses to reward shareholders with rising dividends.

As a result, the stock receives a high score using the 8 Rules of Dividend Investing.

It is also a Dividend Achiever. You can see the entire list of all 273 Dividend Achievers here.

The company has paid a dividend on its common stock each year since 1936.

With a 2.6% dividend yield, solid dividend growth, and a cheap valuation, United Technologies could be a winning stock pick for 2017.

