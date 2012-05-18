STOCK MARKET TODAY: 18TH MAY 2012

NIFTY SPOT LEVEL: 18TH MAY 2012

Tomorrow trading is expected between the broad levels of 4810-4950. If the market breaches the level of 4910 on the upper side then the next resistance level will be 4950. But if nifty breaches the support level of 4840 then it may go down till the level of 4810.

SUPPORT LEVELS

Support 1: 4840

Support 2: 4810

RESISTANCE LEVELS

Resistance 1: 4910

Resistance 2: 4950

BANK NIFTY FUTURES: 18TH MAY 2012

Based on the running trading scenario bank nifty future is expected to trade between the broad levels of 8980-9410. Bank nifty futures can go down till the level of 8980 once it breaks the level of 9060. On the opposite side once breaking the level of 9275, it is expected to go upward till the level of 9410. Bank nifty will be trading between the narrow ranges of 9060-9410.

SUPPORT LEVELS

Support 1: 9060

Support 2: 8980

RESISTANCE LEVELS

Resistance 1: 9275

Resistance 2: 9410

STOCK MARKET ANALYSIS: 17TH MAY 2012

The SENSEX closed 40 points up at 16,070 and the NIFTY stood at 4871, up by 13 points.

BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.12% while the BSE Mid-Cap index finished 0.04% up.CNX MIDCAP 50 index was up 0.18% and S&P CNX 500 was up around 0.22%.

Nifty Gainers

Today's nifty top gainer were:

AMBUJACEM changed 4.57% with 15, 21,315 volumes.

SAIL changed 4.02% with 25, 72,248 volumes.

ITC changed 3.56% with 1, 01, 32,341 volumes.



Nifty Losers

Today's nifty top losers were

RELINFRA with volume 22, 76,264 and changed -3.56%.

L&T with volume 33, 86,277 and changed -3.50%.

M&M with volume 13, 21,455 and changed -3.34%.



STOCK MARKET TRADING TIPS : 18TH MAY 2012

BUY NIITTECH ABOVE 298

First Target 301

Second Target 305

Stop Loss 294

BELOW BAJAJ-AUTO FUTURES BELOW 1560

First Target 1550

Second Target 1530

Stop Loss 1575

