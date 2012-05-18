STOCK MARKET TODAY: 18TH MAY 2012

NIFTY SPOT LEVEL: 18TH MAY 2012
Tomorrow trading is expected between the broad levels of 4810-4950. If the market breaches the level of 4910 on the upper side then the next resistance level will be 4950. But if nifty breaches the support level of 4840 then it may go down till the level of 4810.
SUPPORT LEVELS
Support 1: 4840
Support 2: 4810
RESISTANCE LEVELS
Resistance 1: 4910
Resistance 2: 4950
BANK NIFTY FUTURES: 18TH MAY 2012
Based on the running trading scenario bank nifty future is expected to trade between the broad levels of 8980-9410. Bank nifty futures can go down till the level of 8980 once it breaks the level of 9060. On the opposite side once breaking the level of 9275, it is expected to go upward till the level of 9410. Bank nifty will be trading between the narrow ranges of 9060-9410.
SUPPORT LEVELS
Support 1: 9060
Support 2: 8980
RESISTANCE LEVELS
Resistance 1: 9275
Resistance 2: 9410
STOCK MARKET ANALYSIS: 17TH MAY 2012
The SENSEX closed 40 points up at 16,070 and the NIFTY stood at 4871, up by 13 points.
BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.12% while the BSE Mid-Cap index finished 0.04% up.CNX MIDCAP 50 index was up 0.18% and S&P CNX 500 was up around 0.22%.
Nifty Gainers
Today's nifty top gainer were:
- AMBUJACEM changed 4.57% with 15, 21,315 volumes.
- SAIL changed 4.02% with 25, 72,248 volumes.
- ITC changed 3.56% with 1, 01, 32,341 volumes.
Nifty Losers
Today's nifty top losers were
- RELINFRA with volume 22, 76,264 and changed -3.56%.
- L&T with volume 33, 86,277 and changed -3.50%.
- M&M with volume 13, 21,455 and changed -3.34%.
STOCK MARKET TRADING TIPS : 18TH MAY 2012
BUY NIITTECH ABOVE 298
First Target 301
Second Target 305
Stop Loss 294
BELOW BAJAJ-AUTO FUTURES BELOW 1560
First Target 1550
Second Target 1530
Stop Loss 1575
