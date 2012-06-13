FREE COMMODITY TIPS AND COMMODITY TRADING LEVELS FOR 13TH JUNE 2012

COPPER (JUN) : Expected resistance and support level for today trade are as follows:

TREND CONSOLIDATE

SUPPORT 1: 402.50

SUPPORT 2: 394.60

RESISTANCE 1: 417.90

RESISTANCE 2: 423.70

CRUDE OIL (JUN) - Oil fell for the fourth time in five days in New York amid speculation that OPEC will keep production quotas unchanged even after a slide in prices. Expected resistance and support levels for the crude JUN contract are:

TREND CONSOLIDATE

SUPPORT 1: 4571

SUPPORT 2: 4522

RESISTANCE 1: 4730

RESISTANCE 2: 4820

GOLD (NYSEMKT:AUG) - Gold for August delivery in New York declined 0.2 percent to $1,611.20 an ounce at 8:11 a.m. in Melbourne, while immediate-delivery bullion was little changed at $1,610.22. Gold gained for the third straight session yesterday on speculation that U.S. policy makers will announce additional stimulus measures to boost growth. Resistance and support levels for the today's session for Gold AUG contract 2012 are:

TREND CONSOLIDATE

SUPPORT 1: 28840

SUPPORT 2: 28265

RESISTANCE 1: 30380

RESISTANCE 2: 30555

SILVER (JUL) - Silver for July delivery was little changed at $28.925 an ounce. Silver is Expected resistance and support levels for today trade are as follows:

TREND CONSOLIDATE

SUPPORT 1: 54320

SUPPORT 2: 5381

RESISTANCE 1: 55535

RESISTANCE 2: 56530

