FREE COMMODITY TIPS AND COMMODITY TRADING LEVELS FOR 13TH JUNE 2012

COPPER (JUN) : Expected resistance and support level for today trade are as follows:
TREND CONSOLIDATE
SUPPORT 1: 402.50
SUPPORT 2: 394.60
RESISTANCE 1: 417.90
RESISTANCE 2: 423.70
CRUDE OIL (JUN) - Oil fell for the fourth time in five days in New York amid speculation that OPEC will keep production quotas unchanged even after a slide in prices. Expected resistance and support levels for the crude JUN contract are:
TREND CONSOLIDATE
SUPPORT 1: 4571
SUPPORT 2: 4522
RESISTANCE 1: 4730
RESISTANCE 2: 4820
GOLD (NYSEMKT:AUG) - Gold for August delivery in New York declined 0.2 percent to $1,611.20 an ounce at 8:11 a.m. in Melbourne, while immediate-delivery bullion was little changed at $1,610.22. Gold gained for the third straight session yesterday on speculation that U.S. policy makers will announce additional stimulus measures to boost growth. Resistance and support levels for the today's session for Gold AUG contract 2012 are:
TREND CONSOLIDATE
SUPPORT 1: 28840
SUPPORT 2: 28265
RESISTANCE 1: 30380
RESISTANCE 2: 30555
SILVER (JUL) - Silver for July delivery was little changed at $28.925 an ounce. Silver is Expected resistance and support levels for today trade are as follows:
TREND CONSOLIDATE
SUPPORT 1: 54320
SUPPORT 2: 5381
RESISTANCE 1: 55535
RESISTANCE 2: 56530
\http://free-commodity-tips.blogspot.in/2012/06/free-commodity-tips-and-commodity_13.html