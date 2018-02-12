Strong Accumulation Of SHOP

Even during the resent down week SHOP has been very strong - only possible answer accumulation through a buyer preparing an offer - for me FB or Amazon are the best fit expect an offer this week - possible with strong earnings on Thursday - given recent run up offer should be in the 180 - 200 USD range a decent mark up to the already very expensive stock
Disclaimer : I do not have, nor plan to purchase any SHOP shares
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.