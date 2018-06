"Greece" for lack of a better word...which has become a code word for "all that government that everyone has to pay for which means no one has any money to buy gold." More accurately "the failure of Greece as a country." Once the US and Nato is forced to move in the price of gold will collapse just as oil prices collapsed after the first Gulf War.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.