Soreide Law Group Files FINRA Arbitration Against UBS Puerto Rico

Soreide Law Group announced the filing of a FINRA arbitration against UBS on behalf of an elderly investor who purchased the UBS Puerto Rico Fixed Income Fund I and other Puerto Rican Bond Funds through UBS.

In May, 2012, UBS Financial Services, Inc., of Puerto Rico, settled with the SEC for $26.6 million over claims that it had been making misrepresentations and omissions of material facts to numerous retail customers in Puerto Rico regarding the secondary market liquidity and pricing of UBS PR-affiliated, non-exchange-traded closed-end funds. Soreide Law Group is representing investors in these funds on an individual basis before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The settlement related to the alleged misrepresentations made to investors regarding the following Funds:

UBS Financial Services of Puerto Rico Inc.;

UBS Trust Company of Puerto Rico;

Puerto Rico Fixed Income Fund, Inc. I;

Puerto Rico Fixed Income Fund, Inc. II;

Puerto Rico Fixed Income Fund, Inc. III;

Puerto Rico Fixed Income Fund, Inc. IV;

Puerto Rico Fixed Income Fund, Inc. V;

Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund, Inc.;

Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund, Inc. III;

Puerto Rico AAA Portfolio Bond Fund, Inc.;

Puerto Rico AAA Portfolio Bond Fund, Inc., I;

Puerto Rico AAA Portfolio Target Maturity Fund, Inc.;

Tax Free Puerto Rico Target Maturity Fund Inc.

It was alleged by the SEC that during 2008 and 2009, UBS PR, made misrepresentations and omissions of material facts to numerous retail customers in Puerto Rico regarding the secondary market liquidity and pricing.

If you purchased any of the aforementioned funds from UBS Financial Services Incorporated of Puerto Rico, or through UBS in the United States, please call (888) 760-6552 for a free consultation to learn how you may be able to recover some, or all, of your investment losses through the filing of a FINRA arbitration. Soreide Law Group is representing investors nationally and internationally against UBS. For more information on how to contact Soreide Law Group visit: http://www.SecuritiesLawyer.com.

