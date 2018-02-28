Did Your Broker Recommend  LJM Preservation And Growth Fund (LJMIX)?

Soreide Law Group, is investigating, on behalf of clients who had their brokers or financial advisors recommend, LJM Preservation and Growth Fund (NASDAQ: LJMIX). There are several class action law suits that are currently being advertised but you can have your individual interests represented by Soreide Law Group if you bought this stock directly due to the recommendation of your stock broker.

In early February 2018, this Mutual Fund suffered devastating losses and fell more than 80% (from a price of $10.34 to $1.94). LJM Preservation and Growth had steep losses, poor risk controls, and inadequate oversight. The LJM Capital Preservation and Growth Fund began in January 2013 and sold in three different share classes (ticker symbols LJMAX, LJMCX, LJMIX). The Fund had net assets of $768 million as of the latest Annual Report filed on October 31, 2017. If the Fund’s net assets were similar on February 4, 2017 immediately before the losses, investors in the Fund lost approximately $600 million in two days.

The Fund held long and short put and call on S&P 500 futures and held money market funds as collateral for the short options positions. The portfolio has five categories of assets: money market Funds, purchased puts and sold puts and purchased calls and sold calls. The four categories of put and call option trades can be combined in a portfolio in various ways and can give rise to many different payoff structures.

Many investors allege false or misleading statements and failure to disclose that LJMIX was not focused on capital preservation and left investors exposed to an extremely high risk of devastating losses. The investors also allege that LJMIX did not take the appropriate steps to preserve capital in down markets.

