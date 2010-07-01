Broadcast International, Inc. (OTCBB: BCST) CodecSys 2.0 Revolutionizes H.264 Video Processing

Broadcast International, Inc. (OTCBB: BCST ) is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, and digital satellite, Internet streaming, and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. Its patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwith requirements over satellite, cable, IP, and wireless networks. By slashing bandwith needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications to deliver HD video at lower bandwith rates than previously achieved with legacy, outdated hardware encoders.

Today, Broadcast announced the availability of CodecSys 2.0, the revolutionary H.264 video optimization software platform for delivering cinema-quality HD content to all 4 Screens™ of consumer digital interaction. The company is currently trading at $0.77, up $0.09 or 13.24%.

Key Highlights & Features of the CodecSys 2.0 Include:

- Advanced H.264 support . CodecSys 2.0 ships with its own H.264 codec; it also supports and enhances the industry leading codec, x.264 to ensure best-of-breed processing for each segment of a video stream.

- Mobile Support . This version leverages advanced features of the framework to support Apple's iPhone™ and Microsoft's Silverlight™ streaming protocols.

- Intel™ Xeon Support . The new version can support 32 cores and 64 threads enabling CodecSys to unleash HD-enabled video applications with CodecSys running 8 codecs on a single processor.

- Increased channel density. With CodecSys 2.0, customers can add more channels and stream within the same hardware platform, dramatically improving the ROI of their traditional IT infrastructure.

- Reduced Bandwidth. The bottom line is that CodecSys 2.0 can transform and reduce traditional video streams 50% better than current speeds found today.





"With this release, Broadcast International is poised to accelerate its market penetration as the leading hardware-independent video optimization solution in the marketplace. It has been fully implemented with our partners, it showcases the power of delivering HD content at remarkably low bandwidth rates, and we are now moving on several implementations with customers and prospects. CodecSys 2.0 is the new encoding standard for anyone who is serious about delivering broadcast quality content to any screen a user chooses," said Rod Tiede, CEO Broadcast International.







