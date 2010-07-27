SEC Charges 2 Canadian Stock Promoters

The SEC filed charges against 2 Canadian stock promoters who failed to properly disclose positions in a stock they were selling while touting in spring of 2009. This has been common over the years, but it just seemed like a matter of time before the SEC built a case identifying stock promoters who have run afoul of the law.



Stock promotion is becoming a dangerous business and more market awareness companies are spending money on proper legal disclosure for Twitter and Facebook where disclosure is transparent so investors know what they are buying into and who is selling to them. Hard lessons will most likely be learned before this regulation cycle runs its course and the days of taking stock from 3rd parties will certainly come under scrutiny if this case is any barometer.



The SEC charged a Canadian couple, Carol McKeown and Daniel F. Ryan, with four counts of fraud for using their Penny Stock Chaser Web site to promote a half-dozen stocks. What the two did not disclose to their followers, according to the complaint, filed in federal court in southern Florida, is that they were regularly selling shares in the companies they were hawking, a practice known as “scalping.”



Penny stocks have been maligned for years and it keeps Main Street away. I know many of us who write and cover stocks in this market niche are glad to see the field narrow and the bad eggs go away (keep in mind Penny Stock Chaser has a long way to go before anyone is innocent or guilty) as greed proves a powerful serum.



As the market evolves from stock promotion to a transparent level of market awareness more marketing companies are springing up who have useful transparency and consumer awareness aimed at the new millennium trader. It also creates a better link between the marketers attempting to get a company in the spotlight (who do not take stock) and avoid selling into the rally they create - letting investors and market makers (who are now the day traders and chat room players) eliminate this middle man.



There has always been a conflict and everyone knows it, but there have been few options for stocks to get noticed, it is not like the larger market cap arena where companies have liquidity in the shares and use this as currency. It is not enough to have a great idea any more, small companies are forced to make choices at the outset which would make or break their stock and many times the company management is not aware what was going on behind the scenes with tradable shares….many great ideas with solid revenue stream potential have been destroyed by greedy stock promoters who feel they are above the law.



Also, an important part of the message is - even if you sidestep the law for a year - does not mean you are in the clear. These Canuck’s were up to their shenanigan’s more than a year ago, and now they will need remaining capital for legal fees to defend themselves as their careers are likely over, not to mention, they may

be made an example of here and do some time in the pokey.





Below are typical proclamations’ made by Penny Stock Chaser which was known for its Google-able title in SEO circle’s.

The SEC said “ The proclamations of Penny Stock Chaser — along the lines of “You cannot own too much of a good thing … THE ONLY ADVICE WE HAVE IS TO BUY BEFORE THE CROWDS” [sic] — appear to have tremendously swelled trading in the stocks the company touted. “



The complaint outlines six specific companies that Penny Chaser touted fraudulently:



Converge Global, a Utah-based real estate company, which the two touted at least four times, gaining $602,000 in net proceeds;Biocentric Energy Holdings, a Florida-based green-tech company, whose stock movements netted the two $569,000 in net proceeds;



Bluewave Group, a Nevada-based multimedia company, whose stock garnered them $184,000 in net proceeds;Avro Energy, a Nevada-based oil company, which produced $16,000 in net proceeds;Atlantic Wind & Solar, a West Virgina-based solar energy company, which garnered $780,600 in net proceeds;



MSE-Enviro-Tech, a Delaware-based fire suppressant maker, whose stock gained the two $240,000 in net proceeds.Trading volume in Atlantic jumped from 13,812 shares in July 2009 to more than 1 million shares on Oct. 22, 2009, the month Penny Stock Chaser began its promotion. The stock price spiked too, rising from 70 cents a share on July 22 to $4.84 a share on Oct. 22, before falling to $2.70 days later.



Meadow Vista had received about 430,000 shares of Atlantic between Sept. 1 and Jan. 27, and sold about 84 percent of its holdings for between $1.49 and $3.37, according to the complaint.



