Decision Point (OTCBB:DNPI): Upcoming Conference

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCBB:DNPI), a leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions, has been invited to present at the 2010 Southern California Investor Conference to be held at The Island Hotel in Newport Beach, CA on August 17, 2010. DecisionPoint Systems management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 17 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held the same day.



