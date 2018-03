Read our latest Free Blog post:

Examining Acadia, Adobe, and SalesForce - A Look At The Week To Come

Chip Stocks Monster Week, Plus Micron, AMD, Netflix, Visa and Microsoft

Biotech, Technology, And NASDAQ 100 All Breakout

Or Watch The Premium Video and See How Michael Dissects The Market - Let Us Help You Become A Better Investor, Get a Free Two-Week Trial.

Market Surges Breakouts All Over