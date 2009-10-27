Markets worried about creeping Asset Deflation.

This process, which is key to our global scenario since the death of securitisation in June 2007, and the subsequent collapse of the V in the equation, MxV = PxQ, has taken backstage in recent months, given the combined efforts of central banks (ZLB + QE) and national governments (stimulus spending).

We loudly applauded the Fed ’s strong measures last March, which factored in Harlan K. Ullman’s and James P. Wade’s Thaler’s Corner 19-03-09: BRAVO! Shock and Awe: Achieving Rapid Dominance). For the curious among us, here is the military theory (For the curious among us, here is the PDF link to the National Defense University web site.

However, I was and continue to be much more sceptical about the medium-term consequences of the world’s second growth motor, the credit wave in China (TC 17-08-09:Chinese Minsky Ladder and a broken rung...).

Above all, what I find to be incredible is the totally oblivious attitude of certain ECB board members who:

Stick to outdated monetary thinking;

Refuse systematically to explain the decisions they make (including the non-decisions, like when Mr T replied to a Greek journalist’s question about the danger of zero percent interest rates by saying, “that is up to the Board of Governor, we have our reasons” = “next!!)

Still refuse to see reality as it is , which would require them to fess up to their past errors in forecasting and analysis .

I know that some found my regular ECB-bashing since July 2008 to be somewhat amusing, although people are not giggling quite as much, given signals from monetary officials that they now recognise the magnitude of the danger, given the adoption a quantitative easing by proxy with the LTRO and the (limited) covered bond buyback programme.

However, at this stage, I think it is time to return to the charge.

Not only are the global risks of negative growth (to stick to PC language) as present as ever, but, without trying to ‘guesstimate’ the form of a recovery ( V, W, L, or ?), hard macro data on inflation, household loans and M3 money supply in Europe have been screaming month after month Debt Deflation !

We saw another striking illustration this morning of this phenomenon, which I have presented in graph form, below, for your eyes only.

· Published y-o-y M3 for September was +1.80%, vs anticipations of +2.20%; remember that the ECB’s target is +4.50% !

· Loans to households and businesses contracted by an annual 0.3%, which is the first time since this publication of this stat that the supply of loans granted by banks to the private sector has fallen on the eurozone!

· And for those who would like to nuance these figures by pointing out that part of this decline is due to the renewed corporate access to the primary private-sector debt market, just check out consumer lending , the yellow line below, -1.10% on an annual basis, also unprecedented!

In short, M3 came in below target at 2.70%, the CPI totalled 2.20%, overall lending to the economy is contracting (still at zero velocity), but Pignon and Iron-Man continue to merrily explain that there is no deflationary risk on the eurozone and that once the effects of the decline in commodity prices are over, everything will return to normal.

That would all be fine and dandy, if not for the incredible price inertia and the conjuncture of contracting credit and surging unemployment, not to mention the deflationary black hole in China, whose government will not abandon its currency manipulation once exports reach last summer’s peaks, as confirmed this morning by Chinese Commerce Minister Jiang Jianjun.

What we are really seeing is a sad case of MS ("monetarist" sclerosis), since these folks have kept only a truncated version of Friedman analysis, the famous phrase, ‘Iti is not a question of money". In fact, the inflation aspect is not at all what worries mean in the current wave of Chinese credit!

However, in fact, it is the absurd allocation of resources today which defines a major risk of deflation in the years ahead.

I will leave the issue of the country’s colossal overcapacities, but it is worth checking out this evening’s statement by the Chinese Council of State , which highlight the inevitable concentration of assets that will affect the smallest local players:

“The State Council has approved two mergers involving state firms, reducing the number of companies under the supervision of the central government from 135 to 132”.

“The Changsha Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy in central China's Hunan province and Luzhong Mining Industry Group in east China's Shandong province will be merged into China Minmetals Corp., the country's leading producer and trader of metals and minerals”

The ECB, which once seemed to believe that its sole role was to strike fear into the hearts of German unions (particularly, the IG Metall) in the build-up to annual negotiations by threatening to hike interest rates if they didn’t behave, would be well advised to listen to some German executives, such as employers’ association president Mr Hundt , who declared:

“The current economic situation barely creates any leeway [for pay rises] in wide parts of the German economy especially in the metal and engineering sector“.

Just to lay another rock in garden of the Paleo-Friedmanites, check out this comment by BoE member Posen , which could just as easily apply to the situation of the countries affected by the QE:

“Quantitative easing should be thought about from a flow as well as from a stock perspective; So doing leads to the conclusion that QE will not lead to high inflation at any time horizon - a more empirically justified view than the forecasts from mechanistic monetarism,"

"I think we should stay away from very mechanistic monetarism - that, 'Oh, boy, they've printed a lot of money so at some point that has to turn into inflation.'"

"Looking at Japan, it is clear that their quantitative easing measures had the right sign, in the sense of being stimulatives, but did not have a predictable or even large short-term result, let alone cause high inflation."

He could not have been any clearer!.

Have a good evening.