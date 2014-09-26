Powered By Lithium: New CA Bill Would Make Electric Cars More Affordable.

Please visit my blog for the video and legal disclaimer:

California is the home of Tesla Motors and now governor Brown signs the bill to promote electric cars. The electric rEvolution is happening for real now. Silicon Valley can ignite the new technology race again based on lithium technology and disruption coming with it.

"Morgan Stanley is very vocal about the coming disruption to trillion dollar industries. Cheaper lithium batteries will enable not only mass market for electric cars, but the distributed power generation. Wind and solar power can be used with the existing grid. Every household potentially becomes the power plant and you can use this power for your own electric car. China is the leading wind and solar power generation country in the world now and moving fast to secure the supply for strategic commodities for this green economy: Lithium and REE. Read more."

International Lithium Presentation September 2014 from Kirill Klip

"Ganfeng has an army of lithium-focused geologists who looked at projects in every corner of the planet," stated ILC president Kirill Klip in an exclusive interview, "but they chose ILC to do business with. This is a big de-risking factor for our current and future shareholders. The Chinese do their homework. They believe in the geology of our assets, our management and our development strategy. Read more."