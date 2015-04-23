Highly Charged EV Drama - Why Elon Musk Nearly Sold Tesla To Google.



This is the fascinating report indeed. World knows only the names of the few who has succeed, how many have perished on the way trying? Elon Musk is the true pioneer and now we know a little bit more about his very difficult way to build Tesla Motors. Electric cars are here to stay and his Gigafactory will change the EV industry forever again pushing the cost for lithium batteries towards $100 per kWh. This kind of stories motivate our Team at International Lithium to expand our exploration to the new frontiers and build the supply of strategic materials for the green rEVolution. The story of our strategic partner Ganfeng Lithium is still in the making, but already deserves attention as well!

"Mr. Kirill Klip, President, International Lithium Corp. comments, "We are very excited with the ability to continue to advance our projects to the next level through our partnership with Ganfeng Lithium. Recent announcements, by General Motors regarding the commencement of production of the battery-electric Bolt and Tesla with the ongoing construction of the Gigafactory and launch of the Model X, are strong indicators that the electric car is not only here to stay, but is the way of the future. As a result lithium will be a key ingredient in our daily lives and ILC will be ready to meet the demand for this raw and critical material."

"Joe Lowry has published a very interesting article about the lithium market, major producers and rising Chinese powerhouses in lithium industry. You can find now more details on International Lithium strategic partner Ganfeng Lithium. Apple Electric iCar and Warren Buffet BYD move into energy storage to chase Elon Musk with his Tesla Gigafactory bring Lithium back onto the radar screens of investors now. Read more."