New Green Energy Metals Royalty Company: TNR Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Changes.

We are living in exciting times. We are witnessing the generational change, which will define our future for the next 50 years. We are entering the era of The New Energy, which will be based on Solar, Wind and our ability to store Energy with Lithium Technology. Magic metal Lithium is at the very heart of this technology. Red metal Copper becomes Green by providing us with the best material to build all necessary infrastructure for The Switch. All world is going Electric. We will need a lot of Copper to make it happen: electric motors will power almost everything and charging infrastructure is mushrooming all over the world now. And the old as the history of our world Gold will still provide the Solid Core Values on which I would like our Company to be built. Gold is money and will always be it.

I would like to thank all shareholders of TNR Gold for their continuous support of our company.

My special thanks are going to all TNR Gold Team, Natalia Lobanova, John Harrop, John Wisbey, Ross Thompson and Greg Johnson. I would like to welcome Maurice Brooks who will be heading my transition Team. Now it is time to build the TNR Gold Team and bring our Company to the new level.

I share my business philosophy with Rob McEwen who has put it right on this topic: "Our most important audience, our shareowners, need to be given more respect." The rest will come with the hard work with a clear strategy and focus on execution. Now we have The Core of Our Team in place. Below you can find the short story of my journey up to this moment. Now we know what to do - it just has to be done.

TNR Gold will be moving forward as New Green Energy Metals Royalty Company.

Among our assets:

1. Royalty on the whole giant Los Azules Copper project in Argentina under the management of McEwen Mining with Rob McEwen advancing it now.

2. Stake in International Lithium with its strategic partner Ganfeng Lithium and Royalty on the whole Mariana project in Argentina.

3. Shotgun Gold project in Alaska, where we are working on the best strategic partner to advance it after our success with International Lithium and Ganfeng strategic partnership.

Kirill Klip, Chairman, President and CEO of TNR Gold stated: "I would like to thank management and directors of TNR Gold for the development of our Company and its portfolio of projects to this stage. Now it is time to bring our Company to the next level based on strategic partnerships with worldwide leaders in our industry like Ganfeng Lithium at International Lithium and McEwen Mining at Los Azules Copper project in Argentina. My strategy will be defined by maximising shareholders' value in our Company. My priorities will be to build TNR Gold Team and advance our projects with strategic partners, who can provide the world-class technology and capital. My focus will be to minimise dilution while optimising capital management at TNR Gold in order to maximise the value of the assets of our Company."

We will be changing all relevant information on our websites and presentations. As always, you must rely only on the official filing by our companies on SEDAR and SEDI. Please never hesitate to contact us to find more about our Companies.

"This exemplary group of mining experts, innovators and pioneering Canadians are global leaders of the highest caliber," said Bill Roscoe, Chair, Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

"When we start talking about mining and investing in the same sentence, it must be followed by risk, extraordinary returns and people who made it happen. You have never heard about thousands of entrepreneurs who failed, you read only about a few who made it big. Rob McEwen - Mr. GoldCorp himself is one of those precious masters who keeps the doors of investment banks open for the mining community.

It is a very old definition of a gold mine: "A hole in the ground with a liar at the top." For so many investors, unfortunately, it was proven right. The dreams and the real men of integrity with dreams are two very different things and brutal reality separates people and their money in mining very fast. It is a very rough statistic, but out of every 1,000 drill holes only 10 will return the mineralization justifying the further exploration with a necessary scale indicating an economic potential of the project, then only 5 will confirm the economic deposit and you are very lucky if the 2-3 will ever become a mine.

Very early into this game, I have learned to stick with the best people in the industry who has made it before. The story of Veladero Gold project in Argentina where Lukas Lundin family has invested $16 million in the developing of the project which was later bought by Homestake (Barrick Gold) for $300 million will get your attention. Lukas Lundin was teaching me as his very happy investor in Tenke Mining and other companies to trade exploration risk for political one: countries can change, one-off incredible gigantic deposits will stay. And if you are lucky they can become yours. Lucas Lundin and Tenke Mining story deserve a full book as a part of MBA in mining investment and economics.

Now I do hope that Rob McEwen is writing another one. This time in Argentina. Giant Los Azules Copper is ready for further development. Argentina is moving very fast in the right direction, just recently the debt issuance was oversubscribed and hundreds of millions are coming in the hot lithium mining sector now, with International Lithium strategic partner Ganfeng Lithium from China making headlines these days. Now Rob McEwen is talking about the turnaround in the mining environment in Argentina and his new outlook for Los Azules development. A new budget is allocated for the project including new drilling and new PEA is coming soon to start the high-grade operations and dramatically reduce the CAPEX for the project.

We have met with Rob on the different sides of the tennis court and you can really appreciate the master only after you have played a great match. Now TNR Gold is enjoying Royalty held on all Los Azules project among its other assets and all these different pieces are finally coming together. We have Rob McEwen with his Midas Touch, Energy rEVolution which will propel demand for the Green Red Metal and the giant copper deposit in the country anxious to reignite its growth. Now it is only a matter of time when the magic words "value for shareholders will be realized". Rob not only knows these words very well but he is judging all his action by this motto.

Nothing will come easy in this life. Sticking to the best can only bring you some comfort. The magic comes only after DYOR: Do Your Own Research. You cannot find here any investment advice, but only my chronicles of the ups and downs leading to the tops. Only a few have really made it big, the article below is about them and Rob McEwen is in the lead. Read more on my blog."

I would like to thank all shareholders of International Lithium for their continuous support of our company. My special thanks are going to Ganfeng Lithium Chairman Mr. Li Liangbin and Vice Chairman Mr. Wang Xiaoshen. Thank you for supporting my vision for our Company! We will be building this great business for ILC shareholders.

Mr. Li Chairman of Ganfeng Lithium and Mr. Klip Chairman of International Lithium Corp.

I would like to thank all ILC Team, Natalia Lobanova, John Harrop and Wayne Spilsbury. I would like to welcome to our Company the new Directors David Shen, John Wisbey and Ross Thompson. I would like to welcome Maurice Brooks who will be heading my transition Team. Now it is time to build the ILC Team and bring our Company to the new level. Our priority with Ganfeng will be the acceleration of development of all our J/V projects.

I share my business philosophy with Rob McEwen who has put it right on this topic: "Our most important audience, our shareowners, need to be given more respect." The rest will come with the hard work with a clear strategy and focus on execution. Now we have The Core of Our Team in place.

Mr. Wang Vice-Chairman of Ganfeng Lithium and Mr. Klip Chairman of International Lithium Corp. with Ganfeng and ILC Team members in China.

Kirill Klip, Chairman and CEO of International Lithium stated: "I would like to thank management and directors of International Lithium for the development of our Company and its portfolio of projects to this stage. Now it is time to bring our Company to the next level based on a strategic partnership with a worldwide leader in our industry Ganfeng Lithium. My strategy will be defined by maximising shareholders' value in our Company. My priorities will be to build the ILC Team and advance our projects in order to facilitate potential production to their particular needs as a lithium end-user utilising Ganfeng's technology and access to the capital. My focus will be to minimise dilution while optimising capital management at ILC in order to advance our Joint Venture operations and build a strong portfolio of new projects for further development."

"Ganfeng has a strong commitment to supply Lithium products to various industries worldwide," stated Ganfeng's Director, Wang Xiaoshen, "so we clearly have a vested interest in these projects and have been very hands-on in the evaluation of ILC's properties. I feel confident that these projects fit our resource strategy."

Ganfeng is the largest integrated lithium producer in China, with a total capacity of around 30,000 tpa LCE. Ganfeng's products include lithium metal, lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate , lithium fluoride, lithium chloride, and other chemical products of lithium. In Australia, Ganfeng Lithium owns a 43.1% interest in the Mt. Marion lithium spodumene mine with Mineral Resources Ltd. (43.1%) and Neometals Ltd. (13.8%). Ganfeng was founded in 2000 and trades on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of around US$ 3 billion.

"Definition drilling for the initial resource is completed and we have started drilling in preparation for the commencement of pump tests anticipated near the end of the month. Pump tests are a crucial step in advancing the Project by characterizing potential flow rates in the basin's aquifers", states International Lithium Vice President of Exploration, John Harrop.

TNR Gold:

Vancouver, B.C. January 25, 2017: TNR Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "TNR") (TSX VENTURE: TNR.V) announces that Kirill Klip, the non-executive Chair of TNR, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. Gary Schellenberg has resigned as CEO, President and a director of the Company. Paul Chung has also resigned as a director of the Company and Jerry Bella has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. To fill the vacancies of the departing officers, John Wisbey has been appointed as Corporate Secretary and Maurice Brooks has been appointed (subject to TSXV approval) as interim CFO. The Board will now consist of Kirill Klip, Greg Johnson, John Wisbey and Ross Thompson.

Mr. Brooks is a licensed senior statutory auditor in the UK. Since 2000, he has been a senior partner in Johnson, Smith & Co., Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors. Previously, he had been Finance and Deputy Managing Director of a vehicle producer, Investment Accountant to the Western Australian Government, and before that he had been employed in the audit department of Price Waterhouse Coopers-U.K.

Kirill Klip, Chairman, President and CEO of TNR Gold stated: "I would like to thank management and directors of TNR Gold for the development of our Company and its portfolio of projects to this stage. Now it is time to bring our Company to the next level based on strategic partnerships with worldwide leaders in our industry like Ganfeng Lithium at International Lithium and McEwen Mining at Los Azules Copper project in Argentina. My strategy will be defined by maximising shareholders' value in our Company. My priorities will be to build TNR Gold Team and advance our projects with strategic partners, who can provide the world-class technology and capital. My focus will be to minimise dilution while optimising capital management at TNR Gold in order to maximise the value of the assets of our Company."

About TNR Gold Corp. (tnrgoldcorp.com)

Over the past twenty-one years TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it is well positioned to aggressively identify, source, explore, partner and continue to expand its project portfolio.

TNR is also a major shareholder of International Lithium Corp. (TSX:ILC.V) ("ILC"), a company created by TNR to advance its internationally acquired lithium prospects. TNR currently holds about 15.9% of the outstanding shares of ILC.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold and copper through its holdings in Alaska and Argentina and is committed to continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Chairman, President and CEO, TNR Gold Corp.

