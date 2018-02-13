Kirill Klip: International Lithium Corp. Presentation At Wentworth. "Lithium Race And Energy rEVolution - The World Just Before The INTERNET."

During our 2017 transitional year, we have built International Lithium Team of dedicated professionals who share our Values and Corporate Culture.

We have successfully activated all of our joint venture operations on the three continents in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

Our partners include global industry leaders, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. of China and Pioneer Resources Limited of Australia.

Now our turn-around at ILC is completed and we are looking forward to achieving our strategic goals and increasing value for all shareholders.