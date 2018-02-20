Kirill Klip: International Lithium Corp. Presentation At Wentworth. "Lithium Race And Energy rEVolution - The World Just Before The INTERNET."

"We would like to congratulate our Joint Venture Partner Ganfeng Lithium with filing for $1 Billion Dollars Hong Kong IPO."

International Lithium Congratulates Our Join Venture Partner Ganfeng Lithium: China's Largest Lithium Producer Ganfeng Files For $1B HK IPO.

"We would like to congratulate our Joint Venture Partner Ganfeng Lithium with filing for $1 Billion Dollars Hong Kong IPO. Happy Chinese New Year to our Friends!" Commented Kirill Klip Executive Chairman of International Lithium Corp.























International Lithium And Ganfeng Lithium Approve $17M Budget For Mariana JV, Argentina.





Ganfeng Lithium Comes To Europe: International Lithium Reports $1 Million Budget For The Avalonia Lithium JV, Ireland.







"During our 2017 transitional year, we have built International Lithium Team of dedicated professionals who share our Values and Corporate Culture," commented Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of ILC. “We have successfully activated all of our joint venture operations on the three continents in Argentina, Ireland and Canada. Our partners include global industry leaders, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. of China and Pioneer Resources Limited of Australia. Now our turn-around at ILC is completed and we are looking forward to achieving our strategic goals and increasing value for all shareholders.”

The Green Energy Metals Royalty Company: TNR Gold Announces Strategic Goals For 2018.

"During our 2017 transitional year, we have built TNR Gold Team of dedicated professionals who share our Values and Corporate Culture," commented Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of TNR.











“Now our turn-around at TNR is completed and we are looking forward to achieving our strategic goals and increasing value for all shareholders.”









TNR Gold CEO On Building A Green Energy Metals Royalty Company.

Chronicles Of Energy rEVolution: Kirill Klip On The 2,898% Jump In Global Demand For Lithium.

Lithium Race In Tesla Energy rEVolution: International Lithium Announces Strategic Goals For 2018.

