Jim Cramer Six In Sixty - 5/10/12

PCLN - Priceline - I want people at home to recognize that outlook matters more than previous, Priceline was very cautious, I don't want to touch it because of how cautious they were, even though the growth is fabulous

MMM - 3M - downgraded at Bernstein - this is my worry about the global economy, 3M - this is just a call saying, listen, global economy is slowing down, I do like the company though

SMG - Scotts Miracle-Gro - this is the biggest weekend (for gardening), everything housing is going higher, Scotts got hit too far, I wanna own it

CHKM - Chesapeake Midstream Partners - 1st time today I heard someone say, hey, are they Enron, No you can't make that implication, but Goldman says Chesapeake may have to sell shares in order to be able to shore things up

ARMH - Arm Holdings - upgrade at Bernstein - I didn't like it all the way down and then this upgrade, I just want to comment that's the way analysts should do it

COST - CostCo - Costco is the great American juggernaut (note that Cramer is very enthusiastic about Costco and owns it in his charitable trust)

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.