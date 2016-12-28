Successful CEF Mean Reversion Trades Of The Cambridge Income Laboratory

The following are some examples of the successful CEF premium/discount mean reversion trades executed at the Cambridge Income Laboratory portfolio this half year. Subscribers to the newsletter had advance notice of the opportunities and were able to execute the trades at favorable prices, after which articles were released to the free public. The links below are to the free articles, which describe further the rationale and strategy behind the trades.

Note that while the absolute percentage profits of the trades are relatively small, the arbitraged nature of the strategy means that the trades have far lower risk than a 100% long or 100% short position. This could theoretically allow a trader to lever up the arbitraged position to his desired level of risk in order to enhance returns. Additionally, the trades are conducted over relatively short time periods, which means that the borrow fees that one would have to pay on the short side are limited. This also means that the arbitrage trades offer very high annualized rates of return, and executing these trades regularly could add valuable percentage points of performance to your portfolio each year, which adds up significantly over time.

Note that the performance metrics are calculated from between the date that the subscriber article was released and the date that the free article was released. For some of the trades, even larger profits were available later on (as detailed in the comments section of the free articles), but for the sake of consistency I have not quoted those figures. Executing any one of these trades on a modest $10k position would generate enough profit to pay for an annual subscription (currently $208/year) to the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio with some left over!

1. CEF Arbitrage Trade Opportunity: Munis

Subscriber release: Oct. 27th

Trade: Long IIM (NYSE:IIM)/short PMF (NYSE:PMF)

Result: IIM returned -5.85% while PMF returned -12.3% in under than 3 weeks, 6.45% differential (>100% annualized).

2. CEF Arbitrage: Sell This Utility CEF While You Can

Subscriber release: Nov. 7th

Trade: Long UTG (NYSEMKT:UTG)/short GUT (NYSE:GUT)

Result: UTG returned +0.87% while GUT returned -5.41% in 2 weeks, 6.28% differential (>150% annualized).

3. CEF Arbitrage: Munis, Again

Subscriber release: Nov. 16th

Trade: Long VMM (NYSEMKT:VMM)/short NMS (NYSE:NMS)

Result: VMM returned +0.60% while NMS returned -6.11% in 2 weeks, 6.71% differential (>150% annualized).

4. CEF Arbitrage: 2 Eaton Vance Option Income Funds

Subscriber release: Nov. 28th

Trade: Long EOI (NYSE:EOI)/short ETB (NYSE:ETB)

Result: EOI returned -2.03% while ETB returned -5.55% in less than 1 week, 3.52% differential (>150% annualized).

5. Sell Or Replace This Inferior Global Option Income

Subscriber release: Dec. 1st

Trade: Long EXG (NYSE:EXG)/short HTY (NYSE:HTY)

Result: EXG returned +1.99% while HTY returned -0.89% in 2 weeks, 2.88% differential (>50% annualized).

The Cambridge Income Laboratory had made three other (successful) arbitrage trades in the six months since inception as detailed in the subscriber articles. This gives us an 8 out of 8 (100%) success rate in 2016 thus far. Bottoms-up and let's wish for an equally profitable 2017 ahead!

To sign up, visit the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio.