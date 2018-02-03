Try Out Cambridge Income Laboratory Before Prices Go Up On March 7 + How Our Portfolios Can Help You

Cambridge Income Laboratory is a fast-growing subscription community covering closed-end fund [CEF] and exchange-traded fund [ETF] income and arbitrage strategies. We are currently ranked #3 for CEFs and #1 for ETFs in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, and also rank #2 for Arbitrage and #5 in Portfolio Strategy.



The Cambridge/CIL100 portfolios are more actively managed to take advantage of mean reversion, have higher equity exposure, and currently yields 7.29% (for CIL100). The MIN portfolio has a focus on steady income, has higher fixed income exposure, and currently yields 8.39%.

Let's take a closer look at what the portfolios do in more detail.

Power of mean reversion (Cambridge/CIL100 portfolios)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) returned about +14% for the Cambridge portfolio between when we purchased it in mid-November of 2016 to when we sold it in April of 2017 (~5.5 months), of which about 11% was capital gains and 3% was distributions. This gives a nice IRR of +31%.

GBAB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Did municipal bonds as a class gain 14% over the last 5.5 months? The answer is of course no. Our gains were largely due to premium/discount reversion, as can be seen from the chart below. We bought GBAB for our portfolios when CEFs were getting thrown out with the bath water during what I termed the "Trump effect" in November 2016.



In a more recent example, we sold Virtus Total Return Fund (ZF), hybrid global growth and income CEF, earlier this year, after purchasing the fund in June 2017. ZF returned about +14% in our portfolios (not counting the quick +7.68% return we gained for part of our shares from the tender offer last year), giving an IRR of +23%.



Like with GBAB, much of this performance was due to ZF's shrinking discount. When we first purchased the fund the discount was around -10%. When we sold the fund, the discount had shrunk to -3.07% (a 52-week high), giving reason to lock in profits lest this ephemeral paper gain disappear. With a z-score of +1.8 at the time of sale, ZF could be considered to be in moderately overvalued territory. We can always repurchase the fund when/if the discount widens back out again.



One current fund in the Cambridge/CIL100 portfolios where mean reversion has yet to play out is Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC), which we purchased two days ago on January 30, 2018. This 7.3%-yielding preferred stock CEF trades with a discount of -6.96% and a z-score of -3.40, indicating that it is extremely undervalued compared to its historical average. The cheap valuation of FFC could be due to a combination of interest rate fears, as well as the fund's recent distribution cut. However, we think that the former is mostly priced into the fund, while the latter actually has no material impact on the intrinsic value of the portfolio. We recently produced a report highlighting "Market-Beating Value In Preferred Stock CEFs", please leave a comment or message me if you would like a free sample of this report.

If you are interested in using ETFs and CEFs for income, and also don't mind tactical trading to take advantage of mean reversion, then the Cambridge/CIL100 portfolios may be for you. (The CIL100 portfolio is simply a 100% invested version of the Cambridge portfolio).



Members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory also get notice of the Chemist's CEF Report monthly picks a month ahead of the public, which exploit mean reversion to generate superior returns versus the benchmark YYY (see "Reflections On Chemist's CEF Report Pick Performance In 2017").

Total return of the CIL100 portfolio in 2017: +15.26%. (Benchmarks - IYLD: +10.86%, GAA: 15.21%). Average 3-month performance of Chemist's picks in 2017: +4.47% (annualized +13.41%).



Power of compounding distributions (MIN portfolio)

The following shows the monthly distributions received by the MIN portfolio in the 12 months since inception on Feb. 1, 2017 (with a base value of $100,000). The current yield of the MIN portfolio is 8.4% but the yield on cost (YOC) of the portfolio is 9.5% (after only 1 year) thanks to the power of reinvesting distributions. This is despite two of our holdings, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) and Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB), cutting their distribution rates by 6% and 12% respectively in the past year.

Importantly, the MIN portfolio managed to capture most of the upside (about two-thirds) of the S&P 500 last year but with only one-third of the beta and half the volatility on a NAV basis, giving it very favorable risk-adjusted return metrics.



If you are interested in using CEFs for income, and value a steady and passive cash flow stream over active trading, then the MIN portfolio may be for you.

Total return of the MIN portfolio in 2017 (February to December): +14.20%. (Benchmarks - YYY: +10.90%, GAA: 13.09%).

