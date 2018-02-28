Meet Dogecoin - The 2b+ Market Cap Cryptocurrency That Started As A Meme

Dogecoin was launched as a joke in 2013; it was based on a meme about a Shiba Inu dog, hence the name. It became popular in 2014 when news stories came out about how it was used to send the Jamaican bobsledding team to the Olympics before sponsoring a NASCAR team. Not only has it lasted several years, but it managed to become the third biggest cryptocurrency with a two billion dollar market cap. And no, this is not a joke.

What Makes Dogecoin Different

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, and it was launched to offer an alternative to national currencies that are easily manipulated. It promoted itself as a fast, low cost way to transfer funds and put your money in something that couldn’t be controlled by a centralized authority.

Bitcoin is also backed by the Blockchain technology that is so robust it is being implemented by financial services firms for financial security and many organizations for asset tracking. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, but it offers digital contracts, too. What makes Dogecoin different is that it doesn’t have the same high level technology at the back of it. You can buy it, but there’s no revolutionary tech behind it that may justify the valuation. Just excitement and hype.

The Parallels between Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin, like other cryptocurrencies, does need to be mined. Interestingly, there’s actually a site where you can beg for Dogecoin, too.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, dogecoin hasn’t had a major software update. It managed to grow in value, though, as people sought alternative investments to Bitcoin. That’s why it passed the billion dollar valuation in 2017 and two billion in early 2018. The value fell again to 1.5 billion by mid-January as Bitcoin’s value fell. One dogecoin is worth just over one cent, but there are far more of them.

Dogecoin hitting a two billion dollar valuation paralleled the 30,000 percent rise in the value of Ripple. The pump-up of altcoins led to the creator of Ripple, another cryptocurrency, to briefly become the fifth wealthiest person in America – even richer than Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook fame.

The Reality of Dogecoin

The creators of Dogecoin are realistic about its long term prospects and actually are expecting it to fizzle down. Jackson Palmer, creator of Dogecoin, said he hasn’t held a lot of it since 2015. In a January, 2018 interview, he said the currency was in a bubble that was sure to burst, he just didn’t know when.

He expects people to lose money but hopes this doesn’t hurt the technological innovation that enabled cryptocurrencies to exist. But they expect it to decline, which is why they stopped investing in its development and maintenance. The Github page for the code development also dropped off in 2015, as fans of the cryptocurrency stopped contributing to the software algorithms. A three person volunteer team still monitors things, but that’s not the same as actual effort to sustain it.

When a software application is no longer supported, the actual user base will start to decline as it becomes obsolete. And that process has already started, as demonstrated by the decline in trading volume seen in 2017.

The Likely Impact of Dogecoin’s Decline

Dogecoin has spread because of its stated intent to promote generosity instead of making money, though the high market valuation means there are people trying to speculate in it now. They also managed to gain exposure for the coin through carefully planned stunts and by working with various brand building services. This may explain why it hit the same market capitalization in 100 days that it took Bitcoin to reach in 1000.

The community is encouraged to share with each other via tipping or donate to charity. The Dogecoin community regularly gives to efforts for clean water development, animals and many others. If Dogecoin starts to go down in value, it is possible many of its owners won’t care or will continue to carry on regardless. Charitable efforts like these by the community were spurred by the cryptocurrency’s own sponsorships that generated worldwide attention.

The only people who will truly be hurt are those who bought Dogecoin because they couldn’t afford Bitcoin or Ethereum without understanding what they were getting into. Those who bought the cryptocurrency based on a funny meme will lose out when their dreams of becoming cryptocurrency millionaires leave them with nothing.

Dogecoin started as a funny meme, created a community of charitable and supportive followers, and managed to ride the cryptocurrency bubble to amazing heights. However, Dogecoin could become a real joke decades from now once the dust finally settles.