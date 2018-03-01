Blog 10: February 2018

During this month there was a small correction and I used this to buy a stock I already follow for sometime: Church and Dwight.

CHD data by YCharts

I like their growth profile and dividend growth. Obviously, their yield is low, but I am young and can wait!

Dividends for February

Company Dividend (€) Siemens 29.97 British American Tobacco 6.93 Omega healthcare 8.55 Abbott Labs 5.53 Hormel 6.39 Constellation Brands 1.44 Starbucks 3.52

Totaling 62.33 euro and I already collected 96.82 euro for this year!