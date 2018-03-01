Blog 10: February 2018

During this month there was a small correction and I used this to buy a stock I already follow for sometime: Church and Dwight.
I like their growth profile and dividend growth. Obviously, their yield is low, but I am young and can wait!
Dividends for February
|Company
|Dividend (€)
|Siemens
|29.97
|British American Tobacco
|6.93
|Omega healthcare
|8.55
|Abbott Labs
|5.53
|Hormel
|6.39
|Constellation Brands
|1.44
|Starbucks
|3.52
Totaling 62.33 euro and I already collected 96.82 euro for this year!
