Latest COT Shows Silver Is The Place To Be

This will have to be an abbreviated version of the Hebba Investments COT report, but we wouldn’t to get something out for our subscribers.

For the week in gold we saw minor moves as speculators added to their long positions and slightly cut back on short positions.

When looking at the historical charts we still lie on the high end of the spectrum when it comes to speculator positions.

But our real interest is now silver as positions look very attractive – notice despite gold’s strength how silver speculative positions have continued to drop:

Speculators are now net-short silver by around 10,000 contracts. This is a fairly rare occurrence and, in the past, has resulted in a higher silver price.

Finally, you can see silver is EXTREMELY cheap relative to gold when using the gold-silver ratio.

While it could go higher, we think in terms of risk-reward silver is the place to be and it could be reversed fairly quickly as we’ve seen months where silver has book 20%+ returns. Some popular newsletter writers have now switched their focus to silver because of its cheapness relative to gold, so we don't really need to see the bullion buyers to return - we just need some paper money flows to make a big difference in the price action.

We’re very interested in silver now and we think it has the most potential of the four PM’s.