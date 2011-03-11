Process of Elimination

Wrap-up for the the Short-Term Scenarios:



1. img37.imagefra.me/i52m/aarc/141u_2cf_ubk...



2. img40.imagefra.me/i52m/aarc/141u_487_ubk...



3. img40.imagefra.me/i52m/aarc/141u_4bf_ubk...



Obviously, the Extended v-th Wave Scenario is now proven no longer probable if not impossible. I kept trying to trade the 1-st scenario since if it happens I will be kicking myself for weeks if I did not try and got left behind by a potential Melt-Up too hard to chase.



This is now SnP500:



- img40.imagefra.me/i53b/aarc/141u_f9f_ubk...



The 14 days consolidation phase (including today) is the optimum timeframe for either of the second or third scenario. Unfortunately, since both of them are qualified wavecounts; it is not practical to discount one from the other.



Fortunately, their target ranges are almost the same with Maximum Allowed Extended 5-th wave target of 1483 while the Alternative Short-Term Scenario will have a Nominal Target of 1426 and a Maximum Allowed Target of 1463 IF and only IF we rally from today and the run rate for the rally proved satisfactory.



Finding the bottom of an ongoing short-term consolidation phase is one of the hardest and prone to multiple trading loses for those who wanted to try minimize their losses by using very tight hard stops. I used 'Guerilla Trades' instead in conjunction with the Swing Trade attempt(s) in order to build up a profit buffer just in case the Swing Trade fails to materialize and actually lose money in the process.



I bought a lot more SSO before the open in addition to the initial test buys yesterday. Will use today's low as the hard stop then slowly trail them to protect paper profits as necessary.



------------------------

The weekly chart has a minimum required run rate of 1352.67 in orderto qualify as a 1-2-3 and a Nominal 3-rd wave Target of 1448 with maximum allowed target of 1594 to qualify as a 1-2-3:



- img40.imagefra.me/i53b/aarc/141u_d1e_ubk...



If SnP500 cannot reach 1352.67 and starts going into a major sell-off or it rallies and breaks hard above 1594; then the 1-2-3 wavecount for the weekly chart is more likely invalid.



Assuming that a sustained rally actually happens on the daily chart; then the only way to know which scenario is correct in the future will be the wavecounting. They have different wave-counting procedures.



Good Luck.

