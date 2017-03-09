The Exuberance Rally

How does it feel to be exuberant?

Holy grail triggered December 29, 2016 which for swing traders remain active and viable to date. Part I proved one of the stronger holy grail rallies I've seen on the daily charts that resulted in a follow-through grail setup that triggered today for Part II.

For the medium-term basis:

Dow Jones is the one that is performing better with an extended 3rd run rate for a potential 3rd wave on the weekly chart. But it is getting close to dangerous levels achieving the 2x target for the whole 1-2-3-4-5 rally fast enough for comfort.

For now, better to assume the sub-waves i-ii-iii-iv-v for the 3rd is still in the iii-rd wave. A pullback of 4 to 6 weeks should be anticipated ahead of time for the iv-th before the v-th can follow. At any rate, the pullback for the ii-nd wave was less than 38.2% Fibonacci Retrace and thus default analysis is that the iii-rd must be shorter than the i-st with 79% Fibo Projection the nominal target. Then the v-th must be the shortest, again with 79% of the iii-rd as nominal upside projection.

Financials was my high-confidence pattern even before SnP500 and Dow Jones were able to pass their acid tests.

For now, the v-th wave is already in progress. Looking at the daily and intraday charts; very hard to ascertain if the $25.56 nominal target will be reached or not or if XLF will go for the extended target. Right now, XLF is testing it's 10ma support for the uber-bulls who expect at least another higher rally if that very short-term support works.

Another 90% probability the i-ii-iii-iv-v intermediate rally is going to happen with the iii-rd passing the acid test for impulsive extended wave with flying colors. But a bit bigger in structure compared to XLF. And thus, expect 2 to 3 months of pullback or consolidation range for the iv-th wave which is likely already in it's 6-th week.

Trading Strategies :

There's nothing much swing traders can do except the usual take partial profits on the previous 6 weeks of run up then hold on tight on remaining positions while this most recent 6 days of very minor selloff starts to scare many traders and investors. Not for us Trend Traders, of course. We trade the trend for as long as it remains a friend.

For the more skittish swingers; perhaps they should use the daily 20ma as trailing stop for at least 1/3 of positions bought in December 29 if they want to bank profits ASAP. The 34ma remains the default trailing stop to maximize potential profits. And for the more conservative swingers who expect at least a few months more of rallies; then the slower and stronger daily 50ma can be the right choice.

* Previously, I used the daily 50ma as trailing stop for ES and YM swings after selling the NQ swing for 400+ points profits/contract. Sold the ES and YM swing positions last Tuesday when SnP500 broke the daily 10ma as they will be expiring next week. Then bought them back today using the June contract for tiny discounts. Now again using the daily 50ma as trailing stop.

Also bought some more ES and YM today as a potential daytrade when SnP500 made a touchdown to the daily 20ema support for Holy Grail Trade Part II. Expectation is 4 to 6 days rally before SnP500 and Dow Jones will start going for the iv-th wave down on the weekly chart that may last 4 to 6 weeks of again shallow Uncle Scrooge pullback.

That's how I've got intraday precision entries for ES and YM daytrades for tutorial purposes only. Stop loss now at b/e. Don't try this at home since trading the eminis can easily wipe out newbie traders' capital. Use the SPY and trade sparingly for at least the first 5 years. Live for another day to fight more 'wars' in the future.

Good luck and may the Momentum Trend be with you.