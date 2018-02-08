Lisbon Sushi

Eating out in Lisbon is nowhere near as cheap as it was a few years ago, but that said, the food quality has improved dramatically. There are many world-class chefs - Chef Avillez, Chef Kiko, Chef Pessoa - who specialize in Portuguese and Portuguese fusion cuisines, and who each operate a number of restaurants across town that hit various price points. You could eat well in Lisbon three years ago if you knew where to look. Today, there are seemingly limitless choices of restaurants.

At times, though, one needs a break for Portuguese food. When those times come, my preferred alternative to Portuguese food is Japanese food. You can get fantastic Japanese food in Lisbon. One of my favorite spots is a fairly unassuming stall located in the Campo do Ourique Mercado.

You can buy everything at the mercado: fresh produce, beef and poultry, local olive oils and jam, farm-fresh honey, bread and cheese and of course wine. One highlight of the mercado is that there is an entire section dedicated exclusively to fresh fish. The fish counters at the mercado are the reason why the sushi restaurant at the mercado is so good - the chef just walks over to the fresh fish counter whenever he needs more ingredients for the sushi.

In addition to using ultra-fresh ingredients, the sushi at the mercado is very carefully prepared and artfully presented. You can buy an assortment of makis, sashimis and nigiris for 12 Euros.

Once you have your plate of fish, you take it into the center of the mercado where there are tables. You can usually find plenty of places to sit during a weekday lunch, but by 7:00pm, the Mercado tends to become packed with people. Weekend evenings are standing room only. As with most things in this city, if you can time your arrival to about five minutes prior to the designated crowd hour (1:00pm for lunch, 7:30 for dinner), and try to stay clear of the latest restaurants to get written up in TimeOut Lisbon, you'll be able to eat a great meal in peace, and at a reasonable price, too.