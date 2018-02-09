Expensive Gifts

A little while ago, our pet serval knocked our plastic water filter jug off the kitchen counter and smashed it into pieces. Nobody should have a pet like this. He is mesmerized both by water AND by gravity, and when you combine the two (plus an opportunity to destroy household items), the temptation is irresistible. So, once again, we had to go spend money to replace something that the cat broke. This time, we went up to the Corte Ingles to buy the water filtration jug, and found the very one we were looking for.

The thing is, there was not just one but rather two choices for the very same water jug. One version came in a box and cost 19 Euros, whereas the other version came in a different box that included "a free gift" - probably a plastic cup or something. This second box, the one with the "free gift" cost 26 Euros.

Curious as I was (and having some extra time on my hands to pursue intellectual curiosities such as this), I decided to ask why one box cost more than the other. The very helpful lady at the counter explained that the 26 Euro box was more expensive because (obviously) it comes with a "free gift." Try as I might, I was not successful at explaining why the concept of a 7 Euro "free gift" doesn't actually make any logical sense. At least, it doesn't make sense to an American consumer such as this author.

What you need to understand is that the reason why my dissertation in logic failed to impress the lady at the counter is not simply on account of my halting and inaccurate skills as a Portuguese speaker, but rather because of a fundamentally different way of thinking that American shoppers take for granted. As an expat, you often find that concepts that you assume to be self-evident make absolutely no sense whatsoever in other parts of the world. Yes, you find expensive free gifts here, but you also find that there are situations in Portugal where you literally get paid free money for taking no risk and investing not so much as a penny. This should not be possible, and yet here, it doesn't surprise anyone.

I'm thinking specifically of my friend whom I shall refer to simply as "M." M is (was) a real estate agent who decided to become a real estate investor. The trick is that M had no money to speak of, and a horrific credit history. What M did have is a deep knowledge of how to market apartments in Lisbon to foreign investors, so this is what he did: he purchased an abandoned building from the local municipality subject to very standard terms. These terms provide that investors like M don't have to actually pay for the building until renovations are complete. If for some reason the renovations don't happen (for instance, the investor runs out of money to develop the property), no problem. You can return the building to the municipality and pay nothing. It's a free call option granted by the government, plain and simple.

The second thing that M did was to hire an architect to draw up plans - including some nice computer-generated mock-ups that showed what the apartments would look like once the renovations were complete.

Third, M printed the material in an expensive, glossy brochure. He insisted that there be a white parchment sheet somewhere in the brochure with a compelling name for the property. The font had to be just right.

M's next step was to sell the apartments to investors - unrenovated - at what he describes as a "20% discount." Discount from what, you ask? I have no idea, and when I pressed him on the subject, I learned that M can't answer that question either. This "20% discount" from some nonspecific price is precisely the same thing as the 7 Euro free gift. It makes little sense to people like you and I, but makes absolutely perfect sense here.

Actually, the whole imaginary 20% discount turns out to be a great big red herring. The real herring (meaning, the one that isn't red) was in the brochure that M created. It was packed with information on how buyers could invest in an apartment, take their 20% discount and still qualify for Portugal's now coveted "golden visa" program (this program awards a visa to those who invest at least 500,000 Euros in Portuguese real estate). Better yet, the brochure explained in concise terms how investors can live free of Portuguese income tax on non-Portugal source income for up to ten years under the NHR program. It's the very last page of the glossy brochure that provides the cherry. M points out that for a high income person, the apartments pay for themselves entirely in tax savings alone, thanks to the NHR program! If you look at it that way, the apartments M was selling were actually FREE or possibly... better than free. Oh, and any appreciation on the value of the real estate? Here we have it again: a free call option from the government. This brochure, it's like the antimatter version of the free gift that costs 7 Euros. It's like when Superman meets Bizarro Superman for the first time. It shouldn't be possible in world governed by efficient markets and yet.... yet..... there it is, printed in gleaming, thick paper with a white parchment insert.

As you'd expect, M sold those apartments rapidly. He even flew to Angola to market the penthouse, and came back with a check for 2m Euros. Not bad for a guy who was basically broke when he landed in Angola five hours earlier.

Using the proceeds from the unfinished apartments that he sold, M renovated the spaces, got it done ahead of schedule, paid the municipality for the building, and then took his very substantial profits and rolled them tax free into another similar (but this time much larger) project.

In Portugal, things like plastic water filtration jugs strike me as being relatively expensive, whereas the big ticket items like healthcare and education are fantastically cheap. The main big ticket item that is no longer cheap is real estate. M is hardly the only person to deploy the "get paid a fortune for not spending money" real estate gambit. Consequently, prices for apartments have ballooned - and so too have the costs for restaurants and other daily attractions in the city of Lisbon. It's not a cheap retirement haven anymore. Now it's a tax-haven for wealthy French, British, Spanish and Northern European investors.

As an aside, you might well ask why EVERYONE in Portugal didn't do exactly what M did? It's not like it was some kind of big secret. The answer is that everyone here assumes that it's only other people who are supposed to make a quick fortune for free. It's a sort of fatalism, I suppose. In Portugal, I have actually begun to expect to pay 7 Euros for a free gift, and to accept that it is only other people, people like M, who magically get paid millions for not putting any of their own money at risk. Bizarro-world finance somehow starts to make perfect sense after you've been here for a while.

Oh, and speaking of financial antimatter. This week's havoc in the stock market has gotten me thinking about the good old days of the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. The reason why is because there's a definite link between Lisbon and the financial crisis. In the immediate aftermath of the last financial crisis, countless individual investors from places like America suffered crippling losses on their portfolio investments. For many, the crisis destroyed any dreams of a secure retirement. I've read stories about some extreme cases where the financial havoc was so severe that retired Americans found they could no longer afford to remain in the United States. Some fled overseas to jurisdictions like Prague or Lisbon, where living expenses were low enough to enable a retiree to get by on his or her newly truncated portfolio. One expat retiree to Portugal said that what concerned her most about moving here was the risk of "getting stuck." I take it that what she meant was coming here and getting so used to the low prices that moving back to a higher cost jurisdiction in the future would be completely unfeasible.



Now that prices for everything in Lisbon from plastic water filtration jugs to three-bedroom apartments has climbed, I wonder what will happen to these retirees who fled to Lisbon during the last financial crisis? Some of them probably bought apartments when they moved here years ago, and are sitting on some impressive gains that would enable them to move just about anywhere else. As it turns out, these retirees did not get stuck. I'd argue that the reason why is because they made a gutsy choice during the darkest hours of 2009 and 2010: buy real estate in a jurisdiction with (1) good weather (2) a convenient location (3) safe streets (4) good healthcare (5) low taxes (6) cultural appeal (7) low living expenses (8) low prices for urban real estate. Successfully playing these 8 factors can quickly put a derailed retirement back on track. In fact, a comment on my last blog entry got me thinking that someone who doesn't even have enough money to retire can still do so, and do so very successfully provided that they can correctly forecast where to find "the next Lisbon." It's sort of like choosing to invest in retirement as opposed to retiring per se. It requires a lot of luck, but then again, so does everything else in the world of personal finance and investing.

On an online expat forum, actually I have started seeing more and more postings by people looking to cash out and move to "the next Lisbon," wherever that might be. Maybe these postings are written by die-hard, international value investors who are just itching for the next panic. Or maybe it's someone sick of paying 19 Euros for plastic water jug that doesn't even come with any free gift. Maybe it'ssomeone who is a little of both.

I haven't spoken with M in about six months. He came here with nothing, figured out the system, played it and won, and kept playing until the opportunities finally dried up. As for me, I'm just trying to keep our relatively new plastic water filter jug out of the clutches of our very poorly behaved pet. I still haven't bought myself anything this year, which means that I've completely avoided expensive free gifts altogether. We are gearing up for a trip to Marrakech this Sunday, where the hunt for international real estate bargains continues unabated. When we get back, I'm hoping to reinvest some dividends into more shares of Visa (V), which I swore was too expensive to own, but now seems to be coming back down to Earth along with the rest of the stock market. Never a dull moment around these parts.