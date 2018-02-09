A Deal Well Struck

There was a certain man named Silas. He lived in the city and worked as an assistant to a wealthy banker. All day long, Silas would accept coins from sailors and voyagers and ship captains, and exchange the coins into local currency at a profit for the banker. The banker paid Silas a fair wage, and Silas was a prudent saver, but Silas realized that he would never become as wealthy as anyone he worked for. It was for this reason that one day, Silas decided to go out into the world to seek his fortune.

Silas took his savings and bought provisions for his journey. He bought canteens for water, torches for dark nights in dark places. Silas bought everything he thought he could possibly need that he could easily carry with him as he wandered through the wild parts of the world. With all of his provisions, and a great deal of money and gold that Silas had saved up over the years, Silas boarded a ship destined for a faraway shore. After months at sea, the ship finally pulled into a foreign harbor.

Silas didn't know anyone in this new country, and didn't speak the local language which was very strange to him. As he stood on deck watching the seagulls calling and circling around the harbor, the captain of the boat approached him and said "Silas, be very cautious when you step off this ship. The port is filled with dangerous characters who will try to cheat you."

"Well," replied Silas. "I've spent an entire career working as a banker exchanging money from all sorts of shady people. I know a cheat when I see him."

"Nevertheless, Silas" the captain said, "use caution."

Silas climbed off the boat and realized that the only way to seek his fortune would be for him to wait, and to allow his fortune to come to him like a fish into a net. All Silas needed to do was to make sure that he was in the right place to wait for his fortune, and to be ready to act once he recognized his fortune walking in through the door.

"Where is the most likely place that my fortune would go?" Silas wondered aloud, but speaking very quietly under his breath so nobody would hear him. "I've got it!" Silas immediately wandered into the nearest brothel and took a table in a dark corner.

The madame of the brothel was an old woman with one eye and very few teeth. She asked Silas "what would interest you tonight, sir?" Silas ordered some food and wine, and the madame asked "are you sure that's all you'll be wanting tonight, sir?"

"No, I want something else besides wine and food " Silas replied. "But I'm not here for the same reason as your other customers are here. I'm looking for something completely different."

"Ahhhh" said the madame, "something different, you say. Tell me, young man, can you describe what you're interested in?"

"Begging your pardon, M'am, but no, I can't." Silas motioned the madame closer. "You see, I think I will recognize what I am looking for when I see it come through those front doors" which he then pointed to. "That's why I'm waiting here, close to the door where I can see whomever walks in."

The madame was dubious. "I see. So, it's not a girl you are looking for? If not, then you probably came to the wrong place, sir."

Silas persisted. "Begging your pardon, M'am, but I don't think so. I think that I have come to exactly the right place. You see, I was once a money changer, so I have learned to trust my intuition, M'am. My intuition tells me that if I wait here, I am going to find a certain adventure. I'm not sure where, and I can't say what sort of adventure I will find, but I am sure of just one thing. By the end of this adventure, I will have made my fortune."

The madam's eyes grew wide. "Ahhh," she said, "then YOU are the one I have been waiting for all these years. You see, sir, your fortune won't walk in through those two doors. Your fortune has been here all along, waiting for you to come walking in through those two doors." The madam leaned towards Silas and whispered "now wait here a moment." Then she left.

It was a long time later when the madam returned to Silas' table. She brought with her a very weathered, small leather book. "A man once came to this brothel, but he was very sick. He was terribly weak because he had come through a desert that we in this village call "The Anvil of the Sun." None of us will dare enter it, because this desert is a brutal killer."

The madam continued with her story. "When this man knew for certain that he would die, he gave me this book and told me that it was payment for showing him kindness and caring for him during his last days on Earth. He said that he had found a wondrous fortune far away from here, and that the directions to finding this place are written in this very book that I am holding here. I am a simple woman, and cannot read the strange words in this book, but perhaps you can. After all, with all your experience changing money, I'm sure you've encountered many strange forms of writing before."

"Perhaps I can. Let me see the book" Silas asked.

"I will," the madam said, "but first, you must pay me."

"Very well. How much for the book?" Silas asked.

"I will sell you this book for 100 coins of gold. The treasure is surely worth many times that amount."

Silas laughed. "Not a chance, old woman! I don't have 100 gold coins or anything like that amount. Besides, what coins I do have, I will need to buy provisions for the journey. I will need a wagon to carry all the treasure you say I will find if I look into this book of yours."

"Very well, sir. I can see you are a tough negotiator. Fifty gold coins, then" the madam offered. "That's my best and final offer."

"Have you heard a word I said?" replied Silas. "I need to keep my money in order to make this wondrous journey you describe. How else will I buy food, and water for the trip?"

"Very well, then. I will make you a bargain. I will let you keep the bulk of your gold, but what I ask for will cost you something greater. But first, you must pay me one single gold coin for this book. That is not negotiable!"

Silas thought to himself, what kind of a madam is this? She doesn't even know basic math! She thinks one gold coin is worth more than one hundred? Surely, I can get the upper hand in this bargain if the person I'm bargaining against can't understand the value of money!"

"You have a deal, old woman" said Silas, and he took out a single gold coin from his purse. It was the smallest gold coin he had, weighing not much more than a button. But he didn't let go of the coin as he placed it in the old woman's gnarled hand.

"Now you realize, M'am, that I could give you this coin, and you could give me this book, and we'd never cross paths again. But when I find the treasure this book describes, you'd not see a penny's worth of it. We could make this deal, if you wish, but I have a better offer for you. Suppose you let me KEEP this single gold coin, and we treat it as an investment. If you invest this coin with me, then I will give you a share of the treasure when I return."

The old woman eyed Silas suspiciously. "How large a share? What portion of this treasure?"

Silas replied "I'll give you a tenth of everything I find. Think of it. One tenth of all that I might have with me when I return back this way, all for just one coin."

The old woman was a skeptic, having heard more business propositions in her lifetime than she could possibly count. "One tenth is fair, but what if you find no treasure? I'd be out of luck! I'd lose my book, and I would get nothing back. One way or another, I will have this gold coin, at least."

Silas sighed. "You're a shrewd business woman, and I see that you've gotten the upper hand on me. So I'll put your mind at ease. If I come back with nothing, then I will pay you this very coin."

Each one of Silas and the old woman spat into his or her own hand, and they shook hands to seal the deal. "A deal well struck" Silas said. "A deal well struck" said the madam, and then she repeated "a deal well struck."

Silas took the book upstairs to a room he'd rented, planning to read it throughout the night so he could plan his journey. The script was indeed strange in this book, yet Silas could perceive every last word as if he'd written them himself. Silas congratulated himself silently as he climbed the stairs, for having gotten the better hand in the deal with the old woman. He congratulated himself for having found his fortune without spending any money at all. But he was vaguely troubled by something the old woman said, when she said that she'd demand something far greater than gold. Silas quickly dismissed the fear from his mind - the old woman had obviously forgotten what that "something" even was because she omitted to mention it when she handed the book to Silas. "I guess she was dazzled by that one, thin, gold coin. It's amazing what greed can do to a person" Silas thought to himself.

The next day very early, Silas prepared himself for the journey into the vast desert on the outskirts of town. The book did, in fact, have detailed directions up towards the mountains on the far side of the desert. Silas filled as many canteens with water as he could carry. He bought a horse, a wagon, and food, but didn't spend anywhere even close to the 100 gold coins he'd told the old woman that he didn't have. In fact, Silas had several hundred gold coins with him while he spoke with the old woman - he smiled when he remembered that he'd done a good job disguising that fact. "All those years of changing money down by the docks weren't wasted. Through practice I have become a formidable negotiator, indeed" Silas told himself.

Once he was prepared, Silas set off for the desert. The towns people called this desert "The Anvil of the Sun" because the heat beat down like an unrelenting hammer on raging hot steel. As he left the town and was about to enter the desert, he passed a solitary tree. He stood at the tree and looked back towards the town and the ocean beyond it. "What a beautiful place" he thought. "Even if I find nothing out there in the desert, it'll be worth it just to come back to this lovely view. It's the most beautiful place I ever saw." Then he turned to face the Anvil of the Sun.

Silas travelled for days and days under the burning sun, and soon began to run low on water. His horse was heaving and stumbling, but Silas reasoned that he couldn't spare too much water for the horse, or he himself would die of of thirst. "If the horse dies" Silas thought, "I can always pull this cart myself." The horse died the next day.

Somehow, it seemed that the mountains in the distance never got any closer, no matter how far Silas walked. Silas pulled the wagon, and before long, he began to run out of food. That night, Silas lay under the stars and thought to himself "if I don't make it to those mountains by tomorrow, I'm not going to survive this trip." He cursed the day he'd struck a bargain with the old lady.

Silas woke early the next morning and made a final push towards the distant mountains, and that evening, after hours and hours roasting under the fierce sun, he came to the foothills. There, he saw exactly what the book described in its strange script. It was a glittering lake of clear, cold water, surrounded by fruit trees and berry bushes. Silas ate and drank like an animal crazed with thirst and hunger. When he had eaten and drunk his fill, he set off up the mountain to a cave that was perfectly described in that old leather book he had purchased from the old woman. Inside the cave, it was far too dark to see, so Silas lit one of his torches. When he did, the entire cave glowed a brilliant, golden hue. Stacked as far as he could see were piles and piles of gold coins. Millions, perhaps billions of golden coins. After a long and cruel adventure through the Anvil of the Sun, Silas had finally found his fortune.

There was far more gold than anyone could possibly carry, so Silas filled his wagon until it was brimming with gold. "I'll take this gold back to the village and buy an entire caravan of wagons, camels, donkeys. Even after I buy all those things, I will still have the majority of what I carry. I can lock that away into a vault. I will buy a castle! Then I will come back and claim every single last coin here for myself.

Silas had almost forgotten the old woman and his promise to her. "I'll have to keep my discovery quiet at first, so I don't have to pay her 10%. Perhaps I can bury the gold I put into this cart somewhere near the town. I think I'll bury it near that beautiful place with the tree that looks out over the town." Then Silas laughed. "One day, I will own that whole town, and I will build a mansion next to that beautiful tree so I can look down and survey all that I own. And I'll give that old woman that one, skinny gold coin." But then Silas thought better of it. "Or maybe I will keep it for myself."

Silas piled stacks and stacks of coins into the wagon. When he ran out of space, he started to cast aside the remaining contents of the wagon, including several canteens. "What's more valuable - gold or water?" He thought. Silas put aside his shovel, and emptied out his sack of clothing onto the ground so he could make more space for his gold. "I can survive with just one change of clothing." Once the cart was overflowing with gold, Silas filled several remaining canteens of water, because he knew that without water, he would die of thirst in the Anvil of the Sun. Then, Silas moved some boulders and branches in front of the cave entrance, so nobody would ever be able to find it again. "This is the greatest fortune on Earth, and only I know where it is" Silas thought. He even took the old leather book and tossed it into the cave as well. "Now the only directions here are locked away safely in my head" Silas thought.

And with that, Silas set out again to return to the Anvil of the Sun, pulling his wagon filled beyond capacity with gold. Since the foothills sloped downwards towards the sea, it was very easy going at first. "I'll make it back in no time" Silas thought. "There's a slight downhill grade that stretches from here all the way to the coast." But as the sun rose higher, the wagon of gold seemed to grow heavier and heavier. It didn't matter, though, since Silas' spirits were lighter than a cloud.

By the end of the first day, once Silas had traveled as far as he could go with his cart of gold, he stopped for a night's rest. He drank deep from the first canteen of water, but wished that he'd brought some of the fruits he'd seen growing next to the lake.

The next day, the sun burned hotter than before, and the wheels of the cart sank heavier into the dry sand. When Silas looked back towards the mountains, he realized that he had come a surprisingly long way, and he was happy about that. But he knew that there were many days of travel ahead of him. "Should I turn back now, go back to the lake and get more water and fruits?" Silas decided to press on, and so he did.

By the third day, Silas reached up for a canteen of water and found that it was practically empty. He'd arranged the canteens in a certain order so he wouldn't lose track of how much water he'd been drinking, and how much left remained to him. "I must have mixed up the order of these canteens somehow" Silas thought. So he reached for another canteen. This one was empty. Then he reached for the next, and it too was empty. "Impossible!" Silas screamed. "This can't be!" But it was possible. Silas was running out of water.

Now Silas realized that he needed to plan with extreme care. His life depended on it. "The remaining water could be enough, but I must have not factored in how heavy this gold is. I need more water now than I did on the trip out to the mountain. It's far too late to turn back now - I think I am more than halfway to the town. I have only one choice to make. I have to bury some of this gold right here, and plan to pick it up when I come back this way with my caravan."

Silas dug a hole with his bare hands, and filled the hole with gold. He left half of the gold on the wagon, though. "I'll be able to manage with half the weight."

The day wore on, and by that evening, Silas' throat was a parched inferno. But he couldn't drink much of the remaining water or he knew that he'd run out. "I'm not going to make it with this little water left" Silas said. "I am going to have to abandon the wagon and the gold if I am going to survive walking through the Anvil of the Sun. But I need to bring enough gold with me to buy a caravan." Silas filled a small bag with 100 gold coins - less than he'd brought with him when he'd quit his job and sailed away to find his fortune. But it was all he could carry, and plus, it would at least enable him to buy a very small caravan.

The next day, the water finally ran out. Silas dropped the empty canteen and staggered on under the unrelenting sun. He was dizzy. His vision was blurred. The bag of coins grew heavier and heavier with each passing step.

"I won't make it" Silas croaked. "I must lighten the load I am carrying." He tossed his shoes, his backpack, and then, bit by bit, he dropped the remaining gold coins until finally, he had only one left.

When he looked at his last remaining gold coin lying in his red, scalded hand, Silas laughed. "It's the smallest coin I had! It's the very same coin that I promised to pay the old lady! If I could just make it out of this inferno, I swear, I would pay her. I would give her this coin. I would give her 10% of my fortune! I'd give her everything, just to get out of this horrible desert!" Silas swore and swore, but nobody was there to hear him. The sun pounded on the top of his head with a fury that was entirely oblivious to Silas' suffering.

As the hours passed, Silas began to hear things and see things that weren't really there. He couldn't think, he couldn't feel his feet. The only thing he could feel was the dry, burning sensation in his mouth and his crackling, split lips. By now, even this one last gold coin, small and light as it was, had become a burden to carry. That is how weak Silas had become.

But Silas refused to drop this last coin, and clung to it with all his remaining strength. Silas squeezed the coin so hard, in fact, that as his soul began to flicker in and out of his body like a stuttering candle, his soul became absorbed into the gold coin. Bit by bit by bit.

Silas was now crawling, clutching the gold coin. He looked up and saw in the distance the beautiful place with the beautiful tree. It was just there in the distance, the very edge of the Anvil of the Sun! It was so close, Silas could almost taste the water on his lips. He tried with his last strength to cling to his soul and keep it from leaving his body, but his efforts were divided because Silas also clung to the thin gold coin with every last bit of his strength. Finally all of his strength gave up and he died. But Silas' soul couldn't leave the Earth. Too much of his soul had already been squeezed into the gold coin. As he died, all of Silas' soul entered the golden coin.

When his soul looked out from it's new home in the thin gold coin, his soul was relieved to see that lovely place overlooking the town and the ocean in the distance. "At least I have finally come to rest in the most peaceful spot I ever saw" thought Silas' soul. "This tree, this beautiful place, this is the fortune that I was really seeking all along, and now I can watch it for all of eternity." His soul was content and happy.

But then, an old woman came climbing up the path towards the tree. She had one eye, and only a few yellowish brown teeth. It was the madam! She approached the charred remains of Silas' scorched body, bent down and pried the gold coin from Silas' rigid fingers. As she held the gold coin up to where her one eye could see it, she cackled. "A deal well struck!" Then she slipped the gold coin into her pocket.

Oh, and her pocket was dark and rank, and it was filled with hundreds, thousands, perhaps millions or even billions of thin gold coins that each barely weighed so much as a button.