Clorox, Pepsi, Cisco, Sherwin Williams, And That Problem Child Known As Omega Healthcare.

Even though the trip from Lisbon to Marrakech is very short (just about two hours), I find that Marrakech feels very foreign to a Westerner. The brands are not familiar. On the highway there are families riding in metal frame wagons with car tires, pulled by donkeys. The air smells of fireplaces, orange blossoms and dust. The food is exceptional, and everyone we have interacted with is very friendly - in some cases, too much so. You have to be mindful when you walk through the souks of uninvited "helpers" who will come up and walk next to you, pointing out different things and urging you to follow them down alleys or in directions that you really don't want to go. Many people seem overly eager to help you with directions, pointing out that you are walking the wrong way and need to follow them somewhere. You also find many willing "helpers" materialize if you try to catch a cab. It's important to negotiate a price before you climb into the cab, and before you realize it, you can find yourself in the middle of ten or twenty men arguing loudly amongst themselves and calling out different prices. You need to keep your hand on your wallet and your wallet in your front pocket, for sure. But where else can you go driving down the street and find an Argan tree filled with goats?

Meanwhile, the portfolio news continues to flow unabated. A recent addition to the portfolio is Clorox (NYSE:CLX), which today announced a 14% dividend increase of .96 cents per quarter, verses .84 cents as of last quarter. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) hiked its dividend today by 14% as well, to .33 cents per quarter verses .29 cents as of last quarter. Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) will now pay .9275 cents a quarter, a full 15% hike. Each of these increases speaks for itself: these companies are hitting on all cylinders and rewarding shareholders for a full spectrum of managerial success. The stock prices for each are well in my comfort zone and since I will have some cash to invest when I get back from Morrocco, I’m looking at adding more shares.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) hiked its dividend by a very disappointing and uninspired penny per share, which is slightly over 1% of its most recent previous dividend payment. For a company trading at the premium price levels that SHW trades at, 1% dividend growth is worse than unimpressive. It’s subpar. I haven’t exactly put SHW on the “naughty list” yet, but they will receive a lump of coal in their stockings this Christmas unless they show some markedly improved earnings growth or debt reduction.

And then there is the case of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI). I rarely disagree with Brad Thomas when it comes to evaluating REITs. Brad has been a strong advocate for OHI, but in November last year, I dumped OHI from my list of SWAN investments and into the dung heap that I call my “special situation bucket.” The special situation bucket consists of companies that I consider highly speculative, not trustworthy, and with share prices that are so low that something is obviously going on. The turkeys today finally came home to roost, and OHI not only froze it’s absurdly high dividend, but also finally fessed up to the fact that business fundamentals have taken a sharp turn for the worse and will stay challenging throughout 2018. The stock swooned, which is hardly a surprise given that so many investors have basically been sleepwalking when it comes to this company. These investors point to the demographic wave of aging Americans that is guaranteed to lift demand for skilled nursing - but in the process completely ignore the obvious: it does not follow that rising demand equates to rising profits. That only works if you can raise prices in response to higher demand, which is not how Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements work. On the contrary, most SNF service providers that depend on Medicare and Medicaid are struggling badly at the moment, irrespective of rising demographic demand for their services. When tenants across the board are in financial dire straights, landlords who rent properties to such tenants inevitably suffer as well. We saw signs of that today in OHI’s earnings. In fact, I thought the report was somewhat less candid than I’d have hoped. When a CEO says that this will be a “transformative” year, the clear translation is “business is horrible and getting worse.” The lowered guidance the company announced is optimistic, and the dividend is not guaranteed despite all assurances to the contrary. OHI is not only a distressed company with a distressed stock price, and not only a “special situation bucket” stock but, in fact, it’s a full on “naughty list” stock.