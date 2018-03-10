The Correct Choice Is Whatever Is Left Over Once You've Avoided The Mistakes.

There are exactly 4 mistakes (and only 4 mistakes) that account for nearly every tale of financial misery that has ever existed. These mistakes are (1) spending more than you earn, (2) owing more than you can pay back, (3) falling victim to bad judgment and (4) paying high fees.

A person doesn't need to be an exceptional investor to generate exceptional returns. They need to just avoid making any of these 4 mistakes. Doing so might not be the key to generating high returns, but is absolutely the key to KEEPING whatever returns you do generate. You're already ahead of the game if you can do that.

So, how does one go about avoiding the 4 deadly mistakes?

Mistake 1, spending more than you earn. This is a simple enough mistake to avoid. All that is required is to keep your tastes constant while your income grows. If you currently spend less than you earn, the advice becomes even easier: don't change.

Mistake 2 - debt. There is one sure fire way to avoid the mistake of owing more than you can pay back: don't owe anything. Zero debt equals zero bankruptcy risk. Keeping debt manageable (or non-existent) also might inform your investment choices as well. I gravitate towards companies with AAA credit ratings for this very reason.

Mistake 3 - idiocy. Falling victim to poor decision making is the human condition. The essence of the problem is that idiocy only becomes obvious once it has already exacted it's baleful price. Nobody makes a choice that seems idiotic at the time, but the only way to be CERTAIN that a choice isn't moronic is to not make ANY choice in the first place.

When it comes to investing, making zero choices isn't an option, as a matter of pure logic. In theory, the minimum number of choices available to an investor is one: buy it or not buy it. After buying some stock, the investor could minimize the opportunities for stupidity by literally never making ANY other choice about that stock ever again (unless something required him or her to sell).

Single decision investing is a lofty goal and potentially hazardous goal. Attaining it requires that the stock in question be unquestionably excellent. What is an unquestionably excellent business? In my view, it is a business with timeless products and services that are in perpetual demand. It is a business with generous profit margins, an easy ability to raise prices, low threats from innovation or competition, a high degree of managerial efficiency, and decades of growing profits. This is a company with AAA rated debt, and decades of steadily rising dividend payments. If one can purchase stock in a business like that at a reasonable price, then buying and holding forever is a fine option. In fact, the better the company, the more toxic will be any decision that is made subsequent the initial decision to buy the stock. Some companies are better at business than you are at investing, and once you identify companies of this description, you'd be wise to get the hell out of your own way and just let the company do its thing and earn money for you

Mistake 4 - eating profligate fees and costs. It costs nothing to own individual stocks, whereas ETFs, mutual funds, and (god forbid) hedge funds charge fees - in some cases, absurd fees that only a moron would dream of paying. Skip that stuff and just own the underlying shares. Trading costs money. Don't do that. Maybe buy stocks once per quarter, and save money by never selling them.

Nowadays, my only financial goal is to avoid the 4 great mistakes from hell. As it happens, I don't trust advice provided by anyone who doesn't eat their own cooking. If I couldn't follow my own advice, then I wouldn't trust myself, and that in turn would require me to hire someone I do trust to make my decisions for me. I would then quickly run afoul of the 4th mistake from hell, so for lack of any other options, I really have to follow my own advice.

Accordingly, my investment activity over the next few years will consist (exclusively, I hope) of buying stock in five companies. These are companies that I already own, and that have impeccable earnings and dividend records, high economic moats, high profit margins, and the highest (or close to the highest) credit ratings available. I am not interested in guessing at the next early-stage Netflix or Facebook. I'm interested in guessing which companies sell diapers that parents will purchase for their infants without thinking and regardless of cost. I'm interested in companies with irrefutable advantages over any form of competition, that own infrastructure or contractual rights that cannot be replicated, and that can make profits regardless of fads, the economic climate, or the business cycle. My plan is to invest in these stocks until each one accounts for 2% of my portfolio. I will invest once a month, once my bills are paid and I've tallied my savings. I will pick whichever stock on this list has the lowest price at the time.

Once you've eliminated all of the paths that could possibly be a mistake, whichever paths remain open are the correct ones to follow. Failure is an omnipresent possibility even if you DO find the right decisions, but if a plan is meant to fail, at least make it an elegantly streamlined plan. And what could be more streamlined than a comprehensive investment plan that consists of one sentence? My plan is to invest my savings into shares of (1) JNJ (2) PG (3) MMM (4) PFE and (5) KMB, and to not do anything else.