Craigslist Revamps Layout To Send Agents Better Leads

​Craigslist has given its real estate listings section a facelift in a bid to increase its target audience in the online real estate niche, a report detailing the update said.

The report, which was published on real estate agent success blog Zurple, used screenshots of Craigslist's new real estate page to show compelling changes on its content and layout. It revealed the streamlined listings with a photo preview of the property up for sale on the section's homepage along with other notable features.

According to the report, Craigslist removed the full HTML ads with clickable links functionality of the real estate listings page in a move to help agents get more views. Listings used to be arranged in a text list with no previews of the homes or a description of their location.

Now, photos are included in the each listing on the homepage to help consumers weed out mediocre listings, allowing real estate agents' listings to "stand out" from their competitors. Click-through rates are higher on listings with great photos, the report noted.

Another feature of the site allows consumers to search homes by their Open House date. According to the report, Craigslist has given agents the ability to add a maximum of three open house dates to each of their listings.

The new listings page also has a new alert setting that allows real estate consumers to receive notifications whenever new properties are posted on the site. These notifications come in the form of daily email digests.

The report revealed that the new homepage layout have been rolled out to limited markets for beta testing.

Taking advantage of Craigslist's new real estate listings' page will allow agents advertising on the site to gain better leads. However, since virtual tours, which offer a better preview of agents' listings, cannot be created on the site, agents can also use third-party virtual tour listings pages on sites like Nestbuilder.com, to complement their free listings on Craigslist.

