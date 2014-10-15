Digital Radio Listeners Seen To Hit 200 Million In 2018

The age of digital radio is really upon us. According to the latest report from eMarketer, the number of digital radio listeners is expected to increase by over 20 million in the next four years. According to the web site, latest data showed that the number of internet radio listeners would swell from the current 159.8 million in 2014 to 183.4 million by 2018. "Digital radio listeners are now at mass-market proportions, representing just more than half of the population and nearly two-thirds of internet users," eMarketer said. Listening hours are also expected to increase in the United States, according to AccuStream Research forecast. The company said average monthly hours are expected to increase from 4.22 billion in 2014 to 6.7 billion in 2016. eMarketer also noted strong demand for personal stations, which provide songs based on the user's preference, existing digital music collection and previous listening activity, as well as digital extensions of over-the-air stations. The digital marketing firm also noted a shift from desktop computers to smart phones, tablets, in-car systems and other electronic gadgets equipped with digital radio applications. Another observation is a mix of monetization models, from free access but with advertisements to paid subscription for ad-free unlimited listening. It is no surprise that the social media platform Audioboo is hosting the audio channels of big media networks like BBC, Fox Sports, ESPN, Al Jazeera, and even that of publications like The Guardian, The Telegraph, among others. The streaming site has seen the potential of spoken word content through partnerships with networks and publications for content. Audioboo is operated by Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM.L) which trades in the London Stock Exchange. It has 2.5 million subscribers and 2,000 channels, not to mention at least 13 million active users through website, mobile applications, among others. Audioboom, which is said to be the audio version of Youtube, provides a feature of embedded players that allows clips to play on Facebook and Twitter. Audioboom rakes in revenues through its multiple income generating features: paid subscriptions for heavy users, commission from sale of premium content and advertising. The streaming site allows users to upload for free content up to ten minutes duration. But it charges users for premium content - £6.99 per month or £60 per annum for uploaded clips that can last up to 60 minutes, and average of £500 per channel. Audioboom is a SaaS based digital social media audio platform enabling the creation, broadcast and consumption of audio across multiple global media outlets. Audioboom works with some of the biggest names in broadcasting across sport, entertainment and current affairs to bring their content to millions of listeners worldwide via Facebook, Twitter and other media platforms. The technology allows partners to embed playlists onto their sites and apps, use our mobile apps and functionality as listen again players and re- syndicate their content around the web. Audioboom also allows the monetisation of audio via the dynamic insertion of pre and post roll advertising into content as a user is listening, allowing contemporary advertising selection, depending on content genre and geographic location of the user. Audioboom has over 1,700 content partners, including the BBC, Telegraph, Guardian, CBS, Sky Sports, Premier League, Southern Cross Austereo, Reuters, CNBC, Universal and Fox.