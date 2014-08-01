Organ Preservation Solutions Market Growth - 2013

Organ Preservation Solutions Market valued at USD 0.06 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2013 to 2019 to reach a market value of USD 0.20 billion by 2019.

Organ preservation solutions help in preserving organs for long when they are not inside the living body,which makes them vulnerable to environment outside the human body.Organs that are removed from the human body are preserved using these solutions for various purposes such as organ transplant proceduresandresearch and development of drugs and biologics. The global market for organ preservation solutionshas been estimated togrowat the rate of 16.5% during the forecast period 2013 to 2019. This growth will be primarily driven by the increasing number of patients who are awaiting organ transplants, since these preservation solutions will enable survival of the organs outside the human body post donation by living or deceased donors. In addition, the rising incidences of organ failure in the patient population owing to changes in lifestyles such as smoking, alcohol and fast foodconsumption, along with rise in geriatric population, especially in developed nations such as U.S. and U.K., will also propel the growth of this market. Likewise, increase in per capita healthcare expenditure and theimprovingreimbursement scenarios for organ transplant procedures in various nations such as U.S., U.K. and India will also support the growth of this market.

This report studiesthe market foreight major solutions for preserving organs, amongst which Viaspan and Custodiol together account for the majority share (over75%) of total market in terms of revenue. During the forecast period 2013 to 2019, the Custodiol market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.1%. This growth is attributed to its extensive utilization for preserving various organs such as kidney and liver, since it is capable of preserving multiple organs unlike other solutions including Perfadex and HBS solution.

The different techniques utilized to preserve organs are static cold storage (NYSE:SCS),hypothermic perfusion preservation (NYSE:HPP) and others. HPP is a machine perfusion technique and maintains continuous supply of the solution needed by organs, unlike SCS that does not allow continuous contact of the organ with the solution.This property increases the survival duration of organs which will in turn augment its demand in the market. The HPP market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2013 to 2019.

The European region accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue of the total global organ preservation solutions market in 2012, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period 2013 to 2019. This is due to the presence of a large number of organ donors in the region. For instance, in 2011 total number of deceased organ donors in the U.K. was around 1,056 according to the European Commission (NYSE:EC). Also, the European region exhibited highest rate of aging of population which will also help propel the growth of this market.

The global organ preservation solutions market is ruled by players such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Franz KöhlerChemie GmbH, XVIVO Perfusion AB andBioLife Solutions, Inc. These companies together accounted for around 90% of the total market revenue in 2012. Some other important players operating in the market include CryoLife, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Claris Lifesciences Ltd., 21st Century Medicine and BioTime, Inc.

