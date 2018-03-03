Biotechnology Portfolio Management; A How-To For Trolling Overextended Shortsellers

Since taking a mundane full-time position as entry level medical writer and assistant biotechnology analyst with First National Co., LLC (FNCo, thus making me a "regular FN guy"), a small investment company that is not the commonly known bank, I have learned quite a bit; and a lot has changed, including my title and job responsibilities in a very very short period of time. That is not all that is changing in the financial industries, more on that later. When I first started investing I knew I had a competitive edge on short-sellers in my field because they simply did not understand the science, and with more master's degrees and Ph.D.'s than I remember, well, it was obvious. Being a good stock picker for me was easy, but somehow the antics of the markets seemed to shift me out of my winning positions and funnel me into losers. Much of it was social media interaction and sudden unfavorable management. So investors must focus on this fact: most successful investment boils down to portfolio management skills. Some of these skills are built into buying and selling approaches, some are business tricks of the trade and ins and outs, some require action and others require that we ride passively and not try to actively change anything. So we're at that exciting stage where all of these new techniques are being learned and shared.

OMG a bull market? Is that bad?

First I've learned that we are all clueless how things really work in the market. When stocks go up the big money is selling and when stocks go down they are buying, its just how its manipulated. Its counter-intuitive but hey its just a bunch of electronic entries that are easy for big money to control. More on that later but "bear" in mind the shorts control a lot of the money because they have a loser's mentality. Back to current events, things are changing rapidly in the markets. For the first time in decades we have leadership with a winning attitude at all levels, and nothing is going to push the American economy down or hold it back. Aggressive shortsellers have been a lot more successful in the past 30 years than uber-bulls (with a few temporally and sector-specific exceptions) simply because its been easier to beat stocks down than build them up with poor economic leadership. Therefore, my thesis is that the fund managers that were most successful using tactics that harnessed poor economic leadership will struggle with real growth. Many tag-along bear investors younger than me would not even recognize the Reagan era economy, it was a time when EVERYONE had a few extra hundred dollars to spend at nearly ALL times. Employment was high and underemployment was an obscure term that nobody seemed to get right in ECON102 courses. After 30 years of defeatist leadership underemployment is simply a fact we all endure. The only funds that outperformed had some kind of short selling mechanism. We no longer loom in the defeatist political landscape of submitting to our economic competition- in COWARDLY fear - and we are telling our trade partners that they need to pay their fair share now.

Its been interesting to observe the latest market selloffs (remember when the markets are down the big money is buying and when its up the big money is selling). Both were in response to positive market developments. For instance, our country is going to get better trade deals and rebuild our metal industry infrastructure. The other was fed announcing that fundamentals of the economy are strong so they have to raise rates. HAVE I GOTTEN SO OLD that Americans have forgotten how to WIN? If there is controlled inflation based upon economic GROWTH guess what!?! It means there are MORE DOLLARS chasing the same number of shares of stock. In fact stocks increase in value more during controlled inflation than any other cycle of the economy. My thesis is that we are in a bullish paradigm shift that has already proven successful in the 1980s.

That being said I've exploited this fundamental oversight and have legitimately earned the title of Senior Biotechnology Analyst in a very short time because I was able to recognize key statistical turnaround indicators (using market data from 1986 to 1991) and helped identify and exploit oversold and overly fearful LOSER MENTALITY short-selling manipulation. Much modern AI needs functions written in to handle these parameters. To keep it simple, lets look at book value for instance (ha a biotechnology speculative investor writing about conversion of old texts and outdated AI to APEX lightning mobile app tracking triggers using a book value reference, how paradoxical). THERE ARE A RIDICULOUS amount of stocks that have a higher book value than where they trade. They don't get promoted by short sellers because they CAN'T short them on the promo (there is no downside). Many of these stocks or funds even pay dividends in excess of 15% (even monthly drops of 1% or more), are authorizing repurchases, have high insider buying and good leadership, so you can get paid while you hold them as they grow. But that doesn't mean I don't take advantage of short-selling or momentum. I learned to because every time my stocks would shoot up some group of shorts would pull them rapidly back down and claim on the media that the price increase must have been "baked in". So I've learned to take profit. And you should too.

Why are biotechnology stocks being pulled down so frantically on good news?

I also learned that there is a completely different process to trade stocks in an account with a conventional broker from a corporate investment account than a personal investment account. Much different information is needed (obviously), and they cannot link business accounts to personal accounts because the way that the brokers handle the trades. This is an interesting observation that has me doing some careful observation. I've noticed when I watch level 2 if I make a trade from the personal account of a client different things happen (sometimes paired trading or no effect on the actual bid or ask, but just an electronic transaction with a bolded trade and no affect on bid or ask blocks) than when I make a trade from a commercial investment account (watch the ask dominoes fall in live action one to one as one would expect). Lets think about that observation.

What do banks do when you deposit money? They don't have a cubbyhole that they stick your cash in and give it back later, they invest it and make more than we can because of their information and leverage of course. But they give you your money when you need it so its no problem right? Does your broker honor your transaction in a similar way with a contractual agreement in the trade, and invest your money in order to make profit. Why would they short your market purchase? I presume that they think your investment will fail, or can control the market enough through their influence to ensure the larger positions would fail if they had shorted your position. Statistics easily show that a broker would make more money shorting the public's purchases than just collecting a trade commission, because people are often wrong. They have loser mentality, and then they are using that money to invest in what they think they can make more money on... then in some cases they probably use social influence to convince the masses to buy tops and sell bottoms (media, social media, sentiment with analysts, etc.). I'm not speculating the brokerages are running a Ponzi scheme. But that may only be because they are winning for now. It seems to me the short presence is real, and I think most investors would agree, its networked, involves media its automated by AI, and its out to make us retail think we are "losers".

Step one of portfolio management: Know the market. Read up on macroeconomics, take a few courses in it, and make observations. Know your sectors. Know what is hot, what is not, and what will be, and what won't be. Know the media, what shouldn't be hot that "is" (like dry shipping, and avoid them ignoring promotion phase while Cramer-driven sales pitches and "infomercial bullish" articles fill the airwaves) and know what should be hot and "isn't" (like medical blockchain, and buy them while ignoring negative sentiments by bears on social media).

Step two: Select winners to take advantage of paradigm shifts in your industry, and generate mock portfolios and track what "could have been". Manage virtual portfolios doing different approaches. Learn what works best. My list of projected winners is 300 companies long and growing, and most of them will execute. Be as diversified as you possible can be. It gives you moves. FACT (and I never saw this work until at FNCo) a portfolio with 20 positions taken at the right times at 100 dollars each will beat a portfolio with 2 positions at 1000 dollars each every time. The only scenarios this is not the case are obscure and unrealistic. We created hundreds of sample virtual portfolios in training and manage them, and its amazing to see it take place. In only 60 days its obvious who can manufacture polished granite and who is still stuck with a formica kitchen countertop. Sure your overweighted positions get a big pop when they finally go but you're out of moves over time and you can't change your weight very well with only 2 positions, and it leaves you completely stuck while the diversified portfolios run right through. Plus stocks that are heavily shorted just get shorted harder and pin you down. Its just a fact.

Buy stocks in small increments over as long of a period of time as necessary to get the deals you want. If you don't have a great deal don't buy it just because you like the company. Stocks don't just go up. We've all been there, buying tops. We've all bought stocks that we thought were going up and had momentum, only to find ourselves holding the stock all week while it went nothing but down. The fact is we tend to find stocks when the word is getting around in the media (which sets us up with short sellers truth be told, like pumpers on social media, and bullish analysts with peculiar timing around shelf offerings, etc.). So its best to track stocks before a purchase is made. If you start small it gives you a lot of flexibility to add more later at lower prices if timing is poor. If it goes up you can take your profit and move on to the next.

Remember also that larger positions will cause more damage if they win if your broker is shorting your account, and he does this for a living, so he or she has great connections. They seem to want to do ANYTHING to kill your profit. Its not like a bank that takes your money and invests it because their investment is not in absolute opposition to yours, its independent. If your broker does it its a tug of war on your money. Some managers do these Ponzi things and win, so you never find out, others... well we found out. The bigger your position the more they can lose and the more tools they will use to clobber you back. I've observed this for 35 years now and its a fact, its not just you. Am I the only one that couldn't figure out why my overweighted positions never went up? Even to the point that the CEO of the company had to be removed a few times now (which happens fairly regularly now as the masses of retail has taken over and pushed off the losers). So there seem to be ties from the broker, to the market makers, to the media, and to a company's leadership. Investigations into short-selling by legal teams have proven this (CMKX legal team etc.). So before we get carried away lets not fight the system. ACCEPT THE SYSTEM, just work with it and take smaller bites. You can only get to the moon one step of a time on this planet folks.

Step 3: Take profits in small chunks. Don't defend a company stock with your money and don't develop that attitude. You are defending your portfolio not a stock. I have done computer programming consultation for financial institutions and it is amazing what information they are tracking. Your realized gain for instance, and other tracking variables, and it makes sense, they need to know because its their business. Why was Goldman BOD and 3500 employees recently given the ouster by the chairperson of the Fed on her way out for creating 2.5 million fake accounts? Were they making up fake accounts to generate infinite funds for short positions in the market? Is that how the shorts seem to have impunity and its just now surfacing because the market is turning around? All of this lends more evidence that your money is being redirected by firms and that's ok. I'm ok with that, there is an insurance mechanism in place, but lets face it, as retail we have an uphill struggle so don't fight it. Go with it. You know that spooky repeating real estate advertisement you get on your smartphone when you and your wife start talking about (let alone googleing) buying a house in the Caribbean? Yeah well let's just say when you join most brokerages you may well give them the right to track your general financial information and redirect those funds like a bank does your savings account and leave it at that.

We also know that algorithms have weighted average price fixing. You can read it in the code. Don't believe me? Pull down an options chain and watch the price get fixed so that the most heavily weighted options expire worthless more often than not. Granted its not always but there is always an attempt to pull them down. Its just a part of the system. Accept 10% or 20% on a partial position and look for a new investment. Mock portfolios will teach you this pays so do them. Plus its way more fun! That information is built into reality. Don't "load up the truck", the only people that say that are the shorts getting you overextended. Be balanced. Win.

Step four: Capture a percentage of profits with defensive high-yield dividend paying stocks that you keep FOREVER. A mature portfolio will build bigger permanent positions than a newer portfolio, and over time they give you a small parcel at first to a legitimate income which will frustrate your shorts. They wanted you to sell your loser loser loser for a loss to buy the next hottest crypto, but instead nope we buy 10 more shares of dividend stock... you can literally hear the shorts whine on social media. Its so much fun. Plus it hands your brokerage a bill if they are shorting your picks which is worth its price in giggles. Afterall, they aren't shorting right, I mean the 2.5 million fake accounts are just the boogie man, they're not real, right? I like monthly drips, we can imagine how it reminds our paired loser mentality shortseller he was wrong every time that money goes out with a big RED entry. Many monthly drip funds have interest rate insulation like GLO. I've also noticed they tend to leave account positions alone that have higher "realized gain", "relative dividend allocation", and lower "unrealized gain" as these accounts seem to knock down asks as they purchase. If you take a lot of losses your account might be flagged as "dumb money" or short fodder, and you might end up in the virtual dumb money short bin. Just saying its possible.

Spread your dividend portfolio into sectors you like, and some that you don't but have good long-term history. I like dividend stocks between 5 and 15% that have grown in addition to the dividend for at least 3 years. Many exist. Get a list of them together and track the ex-div dates and line them up first to last in a spreadsheet, and buy the one that pays out the soonest. Extra money for small position boosters in oversold speculatives, and don't reinvest the dividend. Make your brokerage pay it out to you. Thats the name of the winner's game. Because you are a good investor and stock picker built to win in a modern winning economy, use the dividend money to buy more speculative biotechs that are oversold. Hide behind highly paid CEOs like for BX. Enjoy dividends from companies that purchase their own stock with successful business, and high high insider buying like TICC. KCAP pays a nice dividend and has a repurchase. But there are countless others to read about on SA, or google high dividend yield stocks.

Step five: Remaining profit and principal get reinvested in as large of a diversity of oversold future winners as possible. Hedge in slowly. Frustrate your sellers over time. Carry matching long positions with some leveraged call options that are deep in the money and have far-reaching expirations (I like 9 to 12 months) and take your profits on those at 20% even if you think its still going up. Better to hold long because sentiment changes when your broker knows he's getting burned. They have a lot of tools at their disposal to make your money dead. Its that whole... the pigs will eat but hogs get slaughtered mentality. That being said I hold 20% of most positions as core holdings and lean into catalysts with a little over and underweight when I can. I've never seen a mock virtual portfolio with higher than 50% core position outperform a lower relative core position, because these finicky loser-manipulated markets are finding ways to pretend the economy isn't growing (for now). But its always best to be balanced even when using bull market algorithms extrapolated and reprogrammed to modern languages based upon parsing csv files utilizing 1986 to 1989 market data. And you'll be surprized just how good it feels not to be relying on just a few stocks to finally go up (yes they know you have a lot of them because the loser mentality shorts control the financial world they don't really want you to win). Find good companies with new CEOs that were formally corrupted by what seemed to be counterproductive leadership. I like IMMU and SGYP as examples, and that is my opinion. If you don't think you can afford high dollar stocks read about options and get approved for them with your broker. Buy deep in the money calls with long expirations and you will have better results because I've observed larger dollar stocks exhibiting less suspicious short-like behavior.

Step 6: Use social media to get shortsellers overextended. Egg them on using social media. Learn to be annoying in a killing them with kindness kind of way. Remember these guys don't do any DD they just play the charts and trends right behind catalysts for a quick buck. They are less patient than we are as longs. Lead them along as you win because they will follow you to get their money back on your next trade. Miraculous how they know this, maybe they track your alias, or have backside access to your positions, it sure seems like it. Track their aliases back, keep spreadsheets on their id, notice how they create new ones but look for trends in their language like incorrect grammar usage in the same context (yeah its the same guy). Pretend you are still long even when you already sold. Be deceptive to the guy who has to pay your winnings, and run him into huge catalysts that only experts in some area know. Frustrate them with more purchases when they drive stocks down with their Claytrader follower buddies. Tell your friends to join in, and announce your repurchases. Wear them down. Engage them. Make them think they won. Then reappear. You'll meet some interesting characters like Adam Feuerstein, Hal and other Mintzs, Shkreli (who by the way had his social media accounts deleted after meeting with the magistrate it seems, sorry pharma bro). Now don't insult them or be rude, just let them know you're a player just like they are and you're here to win, and that eventually the economy under good leadership will make it obvious who is exploiting the system. Troll them into stocks with huge potential like NVAX flu vaccine etc. Hide behind good company stocks and mock them with reminders of your positions. You'll find them leaving you alone in time, because a loser army from the loly pop guild is no match for a properly run company in good economic times.

Remember, we are winners now. The tape has turned. We will be treated fairly. Portfolio first. There is no future in blatant overshorting, that day will never come again. The shorts will be reduced to whack-a-ferret tactics that are here today, plowed the next. Be a bull, but not a bully. Take small profits and trample on, don't impale and maim.

Disclosure, I'm long or have calls or both on all stocks mentioned here and about 200 others. These include GLO, TICC, KCAP, IMMU, NVAX, SGYP. I have never shorted a stock, and I have never bought a put.