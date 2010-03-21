QUICK CHAT #29-Start Sunday 3/21/10

Welcome to OG's Quick Chat Lounge... have a seat, someone will be with you shortly.Given the health care plan vote today (Sunday 3/21), I suspect Monday is going to be an interesting day on the market. So I cut off QC #28 a bit early to leave lots of room for QC #29.Many of us are in ultra turtle mode, and some of us are downright aggressive with respect to shorting the market…. We won't have to wait for long.Did you notice that SA has implemented an Article / Insta thumbs up rating button…. How about that!___________________________________________Alphabetized Stocks and Companies mentioned in Quick Chat #28:AEM, AINV, ALEX, ATAVI, ATPGBCRX, BUCYCAGC, CAT, CAVO, CDE, CEL, CGA, CIEN, CNOA, CTEL, CVM, CWTRDMYDY, DUSA, DXDEXKGWMGFHRS, HUDRF.PKIJG, IJRLNCGYMOTNAT, NUE, NVAX, NXTHPCXSDS, SEED, SRRY, SYMSTEVA, TGB, THRX, TTNPVICL, VISNWG, WMTXTXI