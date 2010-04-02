QUICK CHAT #33-Start Friday 4/2/10
Welcome to OG's Quick Chat Lounge... have a seat; someone will be with you shortly.
NEW FEATURE:
Based on the assumption that large numbers of thumbs indicates a key issue, we will provide a brief summary of comments with large numbers of thumbs up. The number to the right of the name is the number of thumbs the comment got. I made the cutoff at 6.
KEY Discussion Points:
OG 8 - NBC, CNBC, MSNBC demonizes tea party movement
Tripleblack 8 - Insurance costs and Obamacare
OG 7 - Rare Earths market needs competition, says US Congress
User 7 - Link that reveals existence of Plunge Protection team PPT
Silentz 6 - Insurance costs / Kool aid brigade not seeing them
User 6 - Link to John's "Manipulation Precious Metal Markets' insta
Freya 6 - OPEC may increase output (NYSE:TNK) (NYSEMKT:CQP) keeps rising
Triple 6 - 'Waiting for CEOs to announce no insurance coverage / pay the government fee instead
User 6 - Question: What is the play if China re-values Yuan?
Alphabetized Stocks and Companies mentioned in Quick Chat #32:
ABC, AEM
BTU ,CQP, CRM ,CRPWF, CSCO ,CTEL, CYD
DNN ,DUK ,DVR
EGI ,ESPH.OB
GLD ,GNC ,GWMGF
HERO
JAG
MLLOF.PK ,MOT
NAK ,NLY ,NTDOY.PK
PAL
QCOR
ROSG ,RRLMF.PK
SCLN ,SLW ,SUG ,SVM
T ,TAMO.OB ,TC ,TEVA ,TGB ,TGX ,TNK ,TOO
VTG
XRX
Link to Quick Chat #32
tinyurl.com/ycg8y7q